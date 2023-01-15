After retiring from soccer mid-season, Gerard Piqué announced that he was working on a new project that would revolutionize the world of soccer. This is the Kings League, an amateur 7-a-side soccer league with streamers and ex-soccer players who participate as team presidents.

This innovative and ambitious project is characterized by being more dynamic and interactive than traditional football, allowing the audience to have more participation when making changes to the competition itself. But what is the Kings League really about?

HOW TO PLAY?

In the Kings League, two seasons of 11 Sunday games (6 games per day) will first be played between 12 teams made up of 12 players and it will be played in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The competition is broadcast on the streaming platform called Twitch, on the official channel of the Kings League. The channel currently has 1.3 million followers and reaches an average of more than 500,000 live viewers.

The teams are made up of members of the public who applied to participate in the competition and passed the various physical tests, qualifying 120 in total. Then a draft was held on December 27 where each of the presidents chose 10 players.

The two remaining players from each team are chosen by the same presidents at their free choice, being able to invite different ex-soccer players or anyone who is interested in participating in the event.

TEAMS

The owners of the 12 teams are streamers, content creators and former footballers who bet on the new project of the former FC Barcelona captain. This is the list of the presidents with the name of their respective team:

Ibai Llanos (Porcinos FC), Iker Casillas (1K), Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero (Kunisports), TheGrefg (Saiyans FC), Gerard Romero (Jijantes FC), Perxitaa (Los Troncos FC), JuanSGuarnizo (Annihiladores), Rivers (Pio ), Spursito (Rayo Barcelona), Adri Contreras (El Barrio), XBuyer (xBuyer Team) and DjMaRiio (Ultimate Móstoles).

Presidents of the Kings League teams. / PHOTO: Twitter Kings League.

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE WITH TRADITIONAL FOOTBALL?

One of the biggest differences that Piqué bets on is letting the viewers get involved in the ‘show’ and feel comfortable with what they are seeing. This is done through Twitter polls where the audience can choose the new rules and change the dynamics of the competition.

Another difference without a doubt is the number of players and the time played. In this league, a total of 7 players are played on the field and the duration of the matches is 40 minutes without stopping time, divided into two parts of 20 minutes.

If the match were to end in a tie, the winner will be determined by a penalty shootout consisting of a 5-second one-on-one between the attacker (starting from the middle of the field) and the goalkeeper.

Another novelty in the league is that the team coaches have cards or ‘secret weapons’. Among them are: double / triple goal, penalty in favor, minutes of sanction for the rival, wild card, steal card, etc.

Secret weapons. / PHOTO: Twitter Kings League.

Also, another ambitious change is that the referee of the game and the coaches carry a microphone, allowing the audience to hear everything that is said on the pitch.

REGULATION

As for the rules, some are governed by professional football. There are offsides, throw-ins with the hand, substitutions (in this case unlimited), yellow cards (2 minutes out), red cards (5 minutes out) and of course the renowned VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

On the other hand, for the kickoff the ball is in the center of the field and the players will have to run from the end line to reach the ball and start the game (NBA style).

IMPACT

Undoubtedly, the competition has had an impact in various ways worldwide. Some positively and some negatively.

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, spoke about it, assuring that the competition was a ‘circus’, generating a stir on social networks and causing Piqué’s reaction by announcing new improvements for the league.

🇪🇸🔥 Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga of Spain, hit the tournament organized by Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué 🤔 Will there be competition between the Kings League and the Spanish league in the future? pic.twitter.com/viqsUzgkbO — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) January 10, 2023

And it is that this project aims to compete with professional football, having more acceptance by the audience before a normal day of La Liga and other European competitions. In addition, in the future the Queens League will be taking place, where women can also participate in this competition.

CONTROVERSY WITH SHAKIRA’S SONG

After the release of Shakira’s song with Bizarrap, the world of networks focused on waiting for Piqué’s response and it was not long in coming.

In the last meeting with the presidents of the Kings League teams, the Catalan announced that the competition will have a new sponsor, the watch brand Casio. Likewise, he gave each of those present a special edition of the watch.

This caused grace and impact among the attendees, also generating a new wave of memes and reactions from Internet users. In addition, Gerard announced that for matchday 3 of the Kings League (to be played this Sunday, January 15), he will arrive at the match in a Twingo.

JORGE IVAN PEÑARANDA CAMARGO / THE PYLON.