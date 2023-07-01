“Piranha” is sentenced to 47 years for the crime of a university student in Riohacha

A trial judge sentenced Jhon William Mejía Arroyo, alias Piraña, to 47 years and three months in prison. for ending the life of the university Guillermo Andrés Pérez, in the middle of a robbery that occurred in Riohacha, La Guajira.

Mejía Arrollo will answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated robbery, foisted on by the Prosecutor’s Office during the process.

The events were recorded in 2019 at a food stall in the Los Olivos sector, where the victim was when she was approached by Jhon Mejía.

“The condemned man arrived today in the company of another person aboard a motorcycle, violently attacked the victim, the university student Guillermo Andrés Pérez Serrano, from whom he demanded the handover of the cell phoneGiven his refusal, he stabbed him in the chest that caused his death“, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

Later the offender fled, but was identified by the witnesses who provided the information for the investigation.

“The material evidence collected by the Prosecutor’s Office such as an interview, spoken portrait, inspection at the scene of the eventsdatabase search, among others, were decisive in the results”, pointed out the accusing entity.

Thus, in an operation, the members of the Technical Investigation Corps, CTI, of the Prosecutor’s Office were able to capture Guillermo Andrés Pérez.

