Home » “Piranha” is sentenced to 47 years for the crime of a university student in Riohacha
News

“Piranha” is sentenced to 47 years for the crime of a university student in Riohacha

by admin
“Piranha” is sentenced to 47 years for the crime of a university student in Riohacha

A trial judge sentenced Jhon William Mejía Arroyo, alias Piraña, to 47 years and three months in prison. for ending the life of the university Guillermo Andrés Pérez, in the middle of a robbery that occurred in Riohacha, La Guajira.

Also read: Who are the victims of the massacre in Barranquilla?

Mejía Arrollo will answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated robbery, foisted on by the Prosecutor’s Office during the process.

The events were recorded in 2019 at a food stall in the Los Olivos sector, where the victim was when she was approached by Jhon Mejía.

The condemned man arrived today in the company of another person aboard a motorcycle, violently attacked the victim, the university student Guillermo Andrés Pérez Serrano, from whom he demanded the handover of the cell phoneGiven his refusal, he stabbed him in the chest that caused his death“, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

Later the offender fled, but was identified by the witnesses who provided the information for the investigation.

Do not stop reading: Subject knocked down two women from a motorcycle to rob them in Valledupar

The material evidence collected by the Prosecutor’s Office such as an interview, spoken portrait, inspection at the scene of the eventsdatabase search, among others, were decisive in the results”, pointed out the accusing entity.

Thus, in an operation, the members of the Technical Investigation Corps, CTI, of the Prosecutor’s Office were able to capture Guillermo Andrés Pérez.

See also  Yopaleño died in Boyacá in a traffic accident while cycling – news

You may also like

The presidential candidates and their mental imbalances

Bonilla: economic emergency is exclusively for La Guajira

Small Towns: the FAST project to strengthen administrative...

more than $150 million for rapid integration into...

In his 53 years, tribute to the “faithful...

Compliance innovation, here are the companies on the...

Higher education in Senegal: more than 150 million...

Symbol of El Paso, the Star on the...

Farmers from Meta sold the Tahiti lemon production...

Italy, Germany and France agree on close cooperation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy