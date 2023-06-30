Pirelli exclusive tire supplier in Moto2™ and Moto3™

Pirelli will become the official and exclusive tire supplier for the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes starting from 2024 and up to and including 2026. This new three-year agreement, currently being finalized, will see the Italian tire brand become an integral part of the lightweight and intermediate classes of the Grands Prix.

Pirelli already has many years of experience as sole supplier for all classes of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship and now expands its motorcycle racing portfolio to include Moto2™ and Moto3™, considered the most important talent pool in two-wheeled motorsport at a global level. global. Pirelli will make its range of DIABLO™ Superbike slick tires available to both classes, in line with its philosophy “We sell what we race, we race what we sell”.

Thanks to this agreement, the Moto2™ and Moto3™ championships will become an important driver for the further enhancement of the Pirelli brand, its technology and its commercial and industrial growth. The MotoGP™ paddock offers the best two-wheeled racing laboratory, while ensuring that this sport continues to lead innovation in terms of safety, performance and sustainability, topics that affect all motorcyclists on a daily basis.

The agreement also extends to the Road to MotoGP™ project as Pirelli becomes the official and sole tire supplier for all classes of the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ world championship, Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, Northern Talent Cup and Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, which add to the already consolidated commitment in the FIM MiniGP World Series. Road to MotoGP™ is an unrivaled global motorsport talent promotion initiative that opens doors and facilitates access to motorcycling competitions around the world.

Further details on the supply and the type of tires that will be used will be announced in due course.

Aldo Nicotera, Senior Vice-President e Head of Moto and Cycling Pirelli: “We are proud that Dorna has chosen us to become the new Moto2 and Moto3 supplier for the next three seasons. This is further recognition of our authority in motorsport and also a clear sign of appreciation for the work we have been carrying out in the Superbike World Championship for 20 years. With this new supply agreement, we will accompany the young promises of motorcycling, from their first steps in this sport to the top competitions, WorldSBK and MotoGP. And, faithful to the philosophy that has distinguished us for years, we will do so by continuing to use standard products on sale on the market and available for purchase by all motorcyclists”.

Carlos Ezpeleta, Chief Sporting Officer, Dorna Sports: “We are very happy to welcome Pirelli to the paddock as sole tire supplier for Moto2 and Moto3. These Championships are the best example in motorsport of a breeding ground for talent and also stand out as top-level competitions, both in terms of sporting and commercial value. So we are very happy to have seen a high level of interest from Pirelli and to have reached this agreement. Welcoming a new partner also underscores our sport’s strong links and relationships with the industry and we look forward to working with Pirelli on several aspects, including those related to performance, road safety and, of course, sustainability”.

Dorna Sports would like to thank Dunlop, the exclusive supplier of the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes since the birth of the two categories and the most successful brand of the previous 125 and 250cc era, for the loyal and exceptional collaboration expressed throughout 2023.

Follow the entire 2023 season LIVE and OnDemand with the VideoPass!