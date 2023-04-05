Home News Pirelli postpones shareholders’ meeting due to golden power procedure on renewal of agreement with Sinochem From Reuters
MILAN (Reuters) – Pirelli’s board of directors has resolved to postpone the date of the shareholders’ meeting on the financial statements to Thursday June 29 due to the pending proceeding under the ‘golden power’ legislation relating to the renewal of the shareholders’ agreement involving the Chinese shareholder Sinochem.

Sinochem is the largest shareholder of Pirelli (BIT:) with a 37% stake.

Earlier this year Pirelli said Sinochem had notified the Italian government of plans to renew and update an existing shareholders’ agreement with Camfin, the financial holding company of Pirelli chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera.

The Meloni government must approve the plan based on the ‘golden power’ rules, which aim to protect assets considered to be of strategic importance.

The use of ‘golden power’ by Italy in most cases involves the approval of operations with binding prescriptions to preserve the national interest.

Yesterday Bloomberg wrote that Italy is studying a way to limit Sinochem’s influence on Pirelli.

The Board of Directors of Pirelli, accepting the request received from Sinochem (Cnrc), today resolved to postpone the date of the meeting to 29 June (instead of Tuesday 30 May as previously communicated) due to the pending proceeding pursuant to the ‘Golden Power’, which was notified by the CNRC itself on March 6, in relation to the renewal of the shareholders’ agreement, reads a note from the tire group.

The renewal of the shareholders’ agreement, signed on 16 May 2022 by Cnrc, Marco Polo International, Camfin and Marco Tronchetti Provera & C., is expected to enter into force with the publication of the notice calling the shareholders’ meeting.

Pirelli closed 2022 with a consolidated net profit up 35.5% to 435.9 million euros and will propose the distribution of a dividend of 0.218 euros, reads the same press release.

(Sabina Suzzi, edited by Claudia Cristoferi)

