‘Pisces’ Restrepo assumes as director of Colombia Youth Teams

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) has appointed Carlos “Piscis” Restrepo as the new director of Colombia Youth Teams.

Starting next June, Restrepo will assume this important responsibility within the FCF development scheme, with the aim of coordinating the technical and sports processes of the national teams in the Under 15, Under 17 and Under 20 categories. His work It will include leading the different working groups, promoting the planning, programming, integration, execution and verification of activities to strengthen the national soccer teams in all its modalities and categories.

«For a long time we were looking for a profile that would fit the needs of this position, someone with experience working with national teams, clubs and youth football. Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo, in addition to meeting all these requirements, is an excellent human being who comes to complement the development area of ​​the FCF and contribute all his experience”, declared Iván Novella, director of Development and Teams of the FCF.

With this designation, the FCF seeks to articulate an identity and work structure in all the formative stages of the Colombian National Team, integrating the different groups under specific guidelines. Likewise, the different technical bodies will be monitored, the scouting process will be accompanied in various regions of the country and support will be provided for the learning of players and technical personnel.

It may interest you: The semifinal home runs start

“It is a new opportunity that I assume with great responsibility on my return to the Colombian Football Federation. There is a great commitment to football in our country, since we will work with the entire current structure of youth football. We believe in the potential to consolidate players with a champion mentality and achieve the expected results. I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the president of the Federation and the Executive Committee, as well as the support of the technical director of the Colombian National Team for the Elderly, Néstor Lorenzo, who was fundamental for me to assume this position”, said Carlos “Piscis” Restrepo , the new director of Colombia Youth Teams.

Carlos «Piscis» Restrepo has extensive experience in soccer, including his previous role as technical director of the Colombia Under 20 National Team, his participation in the coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team and his career as a coach in different professional clubs.