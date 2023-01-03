Strong condolences in Tuscany for the death of the writer and psychotherapist Michele Cocchi, who passed away two days ago, at the age of only 43, due to an incurable disease. Born in Pistoia on February 8, 1979, Cocchi was well known in the Pistoia community for his commitment as a psychotherapist for children and adolescents and for his literary works, which also earned him numerous awards.
See also Covid, also closes the vaccination center of Riese: here is the new map of the structures of the USL 2 of Treviso