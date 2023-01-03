Home News Pistoia, mourning for the disappearance of the writer Michele Cocchi
News

Pistoia, mourning for the disappearance of the writer Michele Cocchi

by admin
Pistoia, mourning for the disappearance of the writer Michele Cocchi

Strong condolences in Tuscany for the death of the writer and psychotherapist Michele Cocchi, who passed away two days ago, at the age of only 43, due to an incurable disease. Born in Pistoia on February 8, 1979, Cocchi was well known in the Pistoia community for his commitment as a psychotherapist for children and adolescents and for his literary works, which also earned him numerous awards.

See also  Covid, also closes the vaccination center of Riese: here is the new map of the structures of the USL 2 of Treviso

You may also like

Welcoming the New Year, Climbing to the Heights,...

Real estate market, where should you buy? And...

Domestic tourism revenue during the New Year’s Day...

Rob Brezsny Scorpio Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Death of Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Angelo Scola:...

There is smog in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other...

Fire in Pasian di Prato, the prosecutor has...

Rob Brezsny Sagittarius Horoscope January 5/11, 2023

Tampon feud, Crisanti: “Zaia evil plotted against me,...

Firefighters put out a fire on the roof...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy