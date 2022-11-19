Home News Pistoia, three elderly people kidnapped at home and beaten for an uncollected credit
News

Pistoia, three elderly people kidnapped at home and beaten for an uncollected credit

by admin
Pistoia, three elderly people kidnapped at home and beaten for an uncollected credit

They broke in at dinnertime and aimed straight at the owner couple and the man’s 90-year-old mother. Yells, threats, punches. Investigations are underway by the carabinieri into the attack that took place in recent days in Lamporecchio (Pistoia), by a commando of three hooded men. The story, made known by the local news, is still to be reconstructed; among the hypotheses that the three were looking for the couple’s son (who was not at home at the time) perhaps for an uncollected credit. However, the investigations continue in the utmost secrecy, in the hunt for any useful detail to trace the commando.

The raid took place last Thursday in a house in the countryside between the localities of Poggio alla Cavalla and Cerbaia, between the municipalities of Lamporecchio and Cerreto Guidi (Florence). The three were attacked and threatened – according to some reconstructions with a knife – and were not seriously injured. For about an hour they would have been at the mercy of the commando, who finally got away in a car. The victims, rescued by the carabinieri as soon as they picked up the alarm, reported a strong Eastern European accent in the Italian spoken by the three assailants.

See also  Yunnan Ruili has a local epidemic for the third time in one year. What is the difficulty of border prevention and control? -Qianlong Net·China Capital Net

You may also like

Beijing: The epidemic situation in various districts shows...

They prevent the train from leaving and resist...

Feltre, five sheep saved by

Thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi...

Ivrea, presents himself with the knife to the...

The ban and accusation gave rise to the...

Meloni: “In Monday’s CDM, the priority will be...

Wang Lixia presided over the scheduling meeting of...

Hard massages for clients of the Preganziol holistic...

Livorno, the faces of those convicted of feminicide...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy