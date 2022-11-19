They broke in at dinnertime and aimed straight at the owner couple and the man’s 90-year-old mother. Yells, threats, punches. Investigations are underway by the carabinieri into the attack that took place in recent days in Lamporecchio (Pistoia), by a commando of three hooded men. The story, made known by the local news, is still to be reconstructed; among the hypotheses that the three were looking for the couple’s son (who was not at home at the time) perhaps for an uncollected credit. However, the investigations continue in the utmost secrecy, in the hunt for any useful detail to trace the commando.

The raid took place last Thursday in a house in the countryside between the localities of Poggio alla Cavalla and Cerbaia, between the municipalities of Lamporecchio and Cerreto Guidi (Florence). The three were attacked and threatened – according to some reconstructions with a knife – and were not seriously injured. For about an hour they would have been at the mercy of the commando, who finally got away in a car. The victims, rescued by the carabinieri as soon as they picked up the alarm, reported a strong Eastern European accent in the Italian spoken by the three assailants.