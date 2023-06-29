Home » Pistorius announces the stationing of 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers in Lithuania
by admin
Experts: Bundeswehr overwhelmed with decision

Pistorius surprised the Bundeswehr and the Bundestag with his decision. Experts warn that the Bundeswehr would be overwhelmed with the deployment of a complete combat brigade.

Published: 06/28/2023 – 12:46 p.m
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced the transfer of a heavy combat brigade of around 4,000 men to Lithuania [siehe Bericht »Tagesschau.de«].

This decision caused astonishment and indignation. The “Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ)” wrote about it:

“Boris Pistorius’ announcement that a heavy brigade with 4,000 soldiers would be permanently stationed in Lithuania obviously took the Bundestag and the armed forces by surprise. Even in the highest military offices, nobody seems to have been informed in advance. High-ranking military officers had previously advised against such a determination because the Bundeswehr would be overwhelmed in its current state.”

The idea was suggested by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) during his visit to Lithuania last year. But the current decision came as a surprise to many of those involved: “It was spontaneous. There was no plan,« the NZZ quotes an expert on the Bundeswehr.

Are the Americans behind this idea? Does this idea make any sense at a time when the Bundeswehr itself would be overwhelmed with its own national defense?

