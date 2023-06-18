Pistorius defends arms shipments to Ukraine

Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has defended arms deliveries to Ukraine against criticism from leading theologians. Pistorius said on Saturday in Osnabrück at the regional ecumenical church congress that he could not tell the people in Ukraine that they should defend themselves non-violently against drone attacks and rockets from Russia. This war has a clear aggressor in Russian President Putin. “Putin has no qualms about killing people.”

The Evangelical-Reformed Church President Susanne Bei der Wieden called for more differentiation. It is also important to consider the devastating consequences of the war and a new arms race for Ukraine itself and, for example, for countries in Africa. Hate and violence should not have the last word. Reconciliation processes are also important during the war. The Catholic ex-vicar general of the diocese of Osnabrück, Theo Paul, also advocated not getting involved solely in armed violence and arms deliveries.

Pistorius replied that he would like a quick route to peace negotiations. But he doesn’t see it at the moment. Incidentally, the decision as to when such negotiations could begin rests solely with Ukraine. “The pursuit of differentiation from things that are as clear as day blurs responsibilities.”

The Protestant Bishop of Hanover, Ralf Meister, said that in the middle of the war it was not the time to talk about reconciliation and forgiveness. “If people want to defend their country, I have to allow them and give them the help to do it.” Law-preserving force is necessary under certain conditions.