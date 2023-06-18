Home » Pistorius defends arms shipments to Ukraine
News

Pistorius defends arms shipments to Ukraine

by admin
Pistorius defends arms shipments to Ukraine

Osnabruck (epd). Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has defended arms deliveries to Ukraine against criticism from leading theologians. Pistorius said on Saturday in Osnabrück at the regional ecumenical church congress that he could not tell the people in Ukraine that they should defend themselves non-violently against drone attacks and rockets from Russia. This war has a clear aggressor in Russian President Putin. “Putin has no qualms about killing people.”

The Evangelical-Reformed Church President Susanne Bei der Wieden called for more differentiation. It is also important to consider the devastating consequences of the war and a new arms race for Ukraine itself and, for example, for countries in Africa. Hate and violence should not have the last word. Reconciliation processes are also important during the war. The Catholic ex-vicar general of the diocese of Osnabrück, Theo Paul, also advocated not getting involved solely in armed violence and arms deliveries.

Pistorius replied that he would like a quick route to peace negotiations. But he doesn’t see it at the moment. Incidentally, the decision as to when such negotiations could begin rests solely with Ukraine. “The pursuit of differentiation from things that are as clear as day blurs responsibilities.”

The Protestant Bishop of Hanover, Ralf Meister, said that in the middle of the war it was not the time to talk about reconciliation and forgiveness. “If people want to defend their country, I have to allow them and give them the help to do it.” Law-preserving force is necessary under certain conditions.

You may also like

Witches’ Sabbath with record high: Adobe, Bayer, Deutsche...

Pakistani journalist jumped into the sea during live...

Petro convenes extra sessions of Congress to discuss...

Technological innovation makes the country strong–Economy·Technology–People’s Daily Online

Fair used car prices: Fast car purchase in...

Islamabad Lahore Motorway Bus Accident: 12 killed, 25...

Water, water and more wastewater in Santa Marta

Belgium Austria 1:1 – video reviews of Euro...

Indigenous people affirm that ‘Wilson’ was exchanged with...

Create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy