Boris Pistorius (SPD, center) together with Inspector General Eberhard Zorn (left) at his inauguration in January. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is apparently reorganizing the leadership of his ministry. Inspector General Zorn must vacate his post.

Berlin – It has been almost two months Boris Pistorius (SPD) Defense Minister. On Monday evening, the 62-year-old announced the biggest personnel change in the squad during his tenure. The SPD politician replaces the highest-ranking soldier in the Bundeswehr. Inspector General Eberhard Zorn has to vacate his post after almost five years and is to be placed on temporary retirement. Major General Carsten Breuer is apparently planned as his successor. The news agency AFP had learned from circles in the Ministry of Defense.

New Inspector General: Defense Minister Pistorius replaces the most important general

Breuer is currently still commander of the Bundeswehr Territorial Tasks Command in Berlin and made a name for himself during the pandemic as head of the Corona crisis team in the Federal Chancellery. “General Corona,” as Breuer was known, had long been seen as a candidate to succeed Zorn. The previous inspector general was last fall came under criticism for his statements on Russia’s troop strength in the Ukraine war.

As the highest-ranking soldier in the Bundeswehr, the Inspector General is the superior of the entire force. He is also involved in the federal government’s defense policy planning. Zorn was inaugurated in 2018 by then Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen. According to ministerial circles, Breuer’s appointment should take place “promptly”. First had the online portal Business Insider reported on the decision.

Pistorius restructures the top of the Ministry of Defense – the minister’s confidant becomes the new State Secretary

Again Spiegel reported further, Pistorius is said to have planned another change in his ministry. Nils Hilmer, a confidant of the minister, is to become the new state secretary. For this, the previous State Secretary Margaretha Sudhof has to vacate her post. Sudhof was under Pistorius’ predecessor Christina Lambrecht (SPD) has been appointed State Secretary.

With the personnel changes, Pistorius is fundamentally reorganizing the head of his ministry. Zorn and Sudhof are said to have been informed of the decisions on Monday. However, there was no official confirmation from the ministry until Monday evening. (afp/fd)