Over an hour of face-to-face conversation between the outgoing Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and the incumbent Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni. At the end of the ceremony of the ‘bell’ in the hall of the Galleons of Palazzo Chigi. The first female premier in the history of Italy takes office and takes possession of her office shortly before noon on Sunday 23 October 2022.

Immediately after the Council of Ministers: Giorgia Meloni at the center of the round table with the bell in her hand, the new Undersecretary of the Presidency Alfredo Mantovano on her left, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani on her right and followed by the other Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. The CDM ratifies the posts of deputy premier for Tajani and Salvini, the appointment of Mantovano and also entrusts the tasks to the 9 ministers without portfolios. Giorgia Meloni defines her entrance to Palazzo Chigi and the picket of honor «an emotionally impacting thing».

Such is the emotion and fear of unexpected events in advancing on the red guide that Meloni chooses the “pit stop” for shoes. For military honors in the courtyard of Palazzo Chigi a comfortable black shoe without heel, for the bell ceremony a décolleté more elegant with a low heel.

Draghi leaves Palazzo Chigi shortly after noon. Twenty months and ten days have passed since his oath on February 13, 2021. The employees of the Prime Minister give him a long applause from the windows overlooking the courtyard, even if the public holiday has decimated the attendance of those who normally work in the building.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opened the first Council of Ministers with a heartfelt thanks to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. 28 days have passed since the elections of 25 September which saw FdI increase its votes by six times. Meloni chairs the first right-center government, which does not have Berlusconi as prime minister. The Meloni Government has 11 members of Berlusconi IV, which he governed from 2008 to 2011. Meloni herself was then Minister of Youth, Dense Minister for Regional Affairs, Bernini Minister for European Affairs, Calderoli Minister for Legislative Simplification, Mantovano, Undersecretary of the Interior, Casellati Undersecretary of Justice, Santanche ‘Undersecretary of the Government Program, Crosetto Undersecretary of Defense, Urso Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Musumeci Undersecretary of Labor, Roccella Undersecretary of Labor and then Health. Crosetto and Urso are the only ones who, with the Meloni government, sit as ministers in the same department in which they worked in 2008-2011.