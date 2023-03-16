The Colombian Wrestling Federation awarded Pitalito the venue for the Colombian Olympic Wrestling Cup between March 16 and 19. The event, qualifying for the National Games of the Coffee Region this year, will have 420 athletes from 16 leagues from all over the country.

Huila will be the epicenter of the first event of the year of struggle, facing the National Games that will be in the Coffee Region.

The Colombian Wrestling Federation made the announcement, by means of a resolution, and in it it is established that the department of Huila will host the first Colombia Cup, the first competition of 2023 in this sport and that will be held in Pitalito from the 16th to the 19th of March.

The event will be at the Laboyos Valley Sports and Shows Coliseum and there will be competition in 30 divisions, 10 in each of the categories: free, female free and Greco-Roman.

The organization

Diario del Huila contacted Ms. Maricela Quilindo, Pitalito’s recreation and sports coordinator, to find out details about the contest that begins today in Valle de Laboyos.

“Fortunately, the Huila Wrestling League and InderHuila set their sights on Pitalito and the Colombian Federation of this sport decided to grant us the venue for the I Copa Colombia and second qualifier for the National Games,” said Quilindo.

To date, 16 leagues have been confirmed, including that of Huila, with the presence of Olympic athletes such as Jackeline Rentería, who has confirmed her participation with the Valle delegation, and Julián Steven Horta from Huila.

Regarding logistics, he indicated that they have been working for a month through the Institute of Culture, Recreation and Sports of Pitalito, which is the entity in charge of sports in the valley of Laboyos, work that they carry out hand in hand with the Olympic wrestling instructor who has locally, that is, Paola Andrea Berján.

Maricela Quilindo also contributed that, with Sebastián Hernández Silva, a local athlete, they hope to get a place in the National Games, as a result of the school work that has been going on for five years in Pitalito.

Pitalito Sports and Entertainment Coliseum



recognition and meaning

For the organization, the realization of this Colombian Olympic Wrestling Cup, is the recognition of a relatively new effort and work in the Laboyos Valley, as indicated, it is five years.

“Having this event has a meaning first of all in sports, being able to get to know the sport of Olympic wrestling in depth, precisely because it is relatively new, in our municipality and in terms of the organization, we set the goal of receiving almost 500 people in Pitalito”, added Quilindo.

In addition, the arrival of this number of people, including athletes, coaches, delegates, judges and leaders, moves the local economy, each delegation has defined its hotel, restaurants, transport is also energized as in the case of taxis and in general local trade.

“Mayor Edgar Muñoz, the director of the local Institute María Alejandra Salinas and the director of InderHuila, Mauro Sánchez, have been discussing what it means for a city to organize a large-scale sporting event.”

A Laboyana committed to sport

Maricela Quilindo, has the preparation and experience to be part of the organization of the national event as a representative of local sports, she is a sports administrator from the District University of Bogotá with a specialization in sports direction and management from the National Sports School based in Cali.

Proudly a Laboyana, she is committed to sports and since she returned to her homeland, she has been linked for a little over eleven years now to the Municipal Institute, which is the only decentralized one that exists in the department, it was created by the then mayor Pedro Martín Silva took office in her administration in 2014 and since then she has been working as a plant employee.

“A director works, who is María Alejandra Salinas León and three professional level officials, a financier, the culture coordinator and a sports coordinator, who at this moment is me,” he added.

Work of schools of struggle that is carried out in the Valley of Laboyos



As a decentralized entity they have managed to have a good relationship with IderHuila, the two entities consult and support each other when an event is going to be organized in Pitalito, as is the case of this “Colombian Olympic Wrestling Cup and second qualifier for National Games”.