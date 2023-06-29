Pitalito with suspended PAE

According to the Comptroller’s Office, this municipality, together with ETC Antioquia, Chocó, Meta Magdalena, Cauca and Caquetá, do not have a food delivery service for students from public education institutions.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Although the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation had warned since June 20 about the possible suspension of the School Feeding Program (PAE) in at least 12 territorial entities due to the lack of budget, from the Ministry of Education, it was not possible to obtain the resources necessary to avoid interruption of service.

This situation has left more than 690,000 children and adolescents beneficiaries of the PAE affected by the lack of planning on the part of the Certified Territorial Entities (ETC).

The Comptroller General of the Republic has announced that the ETCs of Antioquia, Chocó, Meta, Magdalena, Cauca, Huila and Caquetá have suspended the PAE service to date. In addition, the ETCs of Boyacá, Riohacha, Bolívar and Pasto will finalize their contractual processes for the PAE during this month of June.

The lack of planning and insufficient resources have generated a worrisome situation for the School Feeding Program in various territorial entities of the country. As the PAE is suspended, more than 690,000 children and adolescents are deprived of adequate food in the school environment.

calls for attention

Regarding the issue, the Comptroller General of the Republic indicated that multiple calls for attention have been issued to the Certified Territorial Entities (ETC) on the need to comply with the planning principles established by Law 2167/2021.

These principles are essential to guarantee the timely contracting of the School Feeding Program (PAE) throughout the national territory. Despite these warnings, the lack of planning has led to the suspension of the service in various entities.

In addition, thanks to the information provided by the Citizen Participation teams of the Departmental Managements of the CGR and the Special Administrative Unit for School Feeding “Alimentos para Aprender” (UApa), it has been known that the termination of PAE contracts in some ETCs puts the continuity of the service to children and adolescents at risk.

Wheels

It was also learned that the ETC Pitalito in the department of Huila has suspended the operation of the School Food Program (PAE) since June 15, which has left more than 11,000 students without receiving the PAE in that area.

According to the Departmental Education Secretariat, the initial contracts to operate the PAE in the five areas of the department had a value of 69,074,239,200 million pesos, covering from November 1, 2022 to May 29, 2023.

However, due to the change in validity, a price readjustment was made to maintain the economic balance of the contract and adjust the prices of the rations corresponding to the year 2023.

Heat map of contractual processes. Comptroller Information.

This readjustment took into account variables such as the increase in the minimum wage and the annual increase in the CPI, which represented an additional value of 2,910,682,104 million pesos. In addition, it was possible to extend the operation until June 9 of this year due to the non-execution of 100% of what was initially contracted.

However, to guarantee the continuity of the PAE, an additional time and value of 17,371,639,800 million pesos was made, ensuring the operation until August 8 of this year.

Likewise, Edison Ibáñez, director of PAE-Huila, indicated that currently “we are operating ordinary but on vacations because there are no school activities.

What is correct and what we have been insisting on is that we have resources until August 8 of this year. We have also affirmed that we have been requesting for months the missing amount of resources, close to 50,000 million pesos, before the Food for Learning Unit, UAPA, an organization attached to the Ministry of National Education, and with this, to be able to guarantee School Food. to our nearly 122,000 children and adolescents from the nearly 1,447 educational establishments that we serve with the PAE, a coverage of nearly 98%.

We call on the control entities so that they do not misinform the community by mistake, and that they please review their reports and investigations before issuing this type of statement that generates false beliefs and conflicts with the educational communities of the territories.” concluded.

The Department has indicated that an addition of 49 billion pesos is required to ensure the PAE until the end of the academic year.

other departments

The suspension of the School Food Program (PAE) has had a significant impact at the national level. In the case of ETC Antioquia, the operation of the service was suspended on June 9 due to the lack of new inter-administrative agreements that guarantee its continuity. This measure has affected more than 30,000 children and adolescents who depend on the PAE in that region.

On the other hand, in Chocó the attention of the PAE has also been suspended since June 9 due to the completion of the contractual processes. More than 98,000 children and adolescents are affected by this suspension. In addition, in the department of Meta, the contractual process of the PAE ended on June 16, which affects more than 79,048 beneficiaries.

Concern is growing, since several Certified Territorial Entities that provide the service to the majority population will also complete their contractual processes for the PAE during the month of June.

Among these are the ETCs of Boyacá, Riohacha, Bolívar and Pasto, which could affect more than 299,474 children and adolescents in total. It is essential that urgent action is taken to remedy this situation and ensure that all students have access to adequate food in the school environment.

Public ministry

Villavicencio, Montería, Sincelejo, Uribía, Pitalito and Neiva are municipalities that have been the subject of an alert call by the Public Ministry. As reported, these municipalities face high costs of items in the family basket, which puts the continuity of the School Food Program (PAE) at risk.

The Ministry of National Education and the Food for Learning Unit (UApA) have been alerted to this situation and it is expected that measures will be taken to address these challenges and ensure the continuity of the PAE in these locations.

In addition to the aforementioned municipalities, several departments are also in a similar situation, as indicated by the Attorney General’s Office. Caquetá, Cauca, Guaviare, Norte de Santander, Boyacá and Huila face difficulties due to the high costs of basic products in the family basket.

In the first week of July, a meeting will be held between the Ministry of Education and the Special Administrative Unit for School Feeding “Alimentos para Aprender”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

