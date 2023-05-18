Pitbull attack kills 4-year-old boy

The tragedy occurred in a wooded area in the Café Madrid neighborhood of Santander, north of Bucaramanga.

The minor, identified as Johel Sebastián, was there with his aunt when the pit bull dogs attacked him because, according to the minor’s relatives, these animals were loose and without a muzzle. Preliminary accounts state that the boy stayed with his aunt while they went to look for lemons. After they returned home, the boy went outside to play, and that’s when the dogs attacked him.

Authorities do not currently know the number of dogs that bit the boy to death, but neighbors say four pit bulls were involved. Family members claim that when they went outside to investigate after hearing the dogs barking non-stop, they realized it was the little boy. The minor was lying on the ground with multiple dog bites and no signs of life.

Since the dogs were loose and without a muzzle, the relatives claimed that the owner had already been warned by the neighborhood. The authorities made the decision to prevent the family from seeing the minor’s body due to the seriousness of the event.

With the death of Jhoel, several Bucaramanga councilors spoke during the plenary session of the municipal council, regretted the fact and announced that political control over the regulation of the possession of dogs of dangerous breeds will soon be discussed.

Councilor Nelson Mantilla rejected what happened to the minor and expressed that this tragedy must be heard and recognized so that this type of event does not happen again.

To guarantee that the owners of this type of pet comply with the rules on ownership, lobbyist Leonardo Mancilla also demanded more controls from the authorities. Likewise, he suggested keeping a moment of silence to show support for the minor’s family.

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, Councilor President Javier Ayala participated in the demonstrations of support after the tragedy. Likewise, Danovis Lozano, councilor for the Green Party, lamented the situation and expressed concern about the lack of responsibility of the owners of these animals.

The National Police Code, in article 126, which indicates that owners of dogs that are considered potentially dangerous have to acquire a mandatory non-contractual civil liability policy.

In addition, Law 746 of 2002, Article 108-I establishes that the owner of this class of dogs must register with the mayor’s office of his municipality, to include the animal in the census and grant the owner the respective permit. of tenure.