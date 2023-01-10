Today it opens its doors to the Fortezza Da Basso in Florence, Pitti, the great fair of made in Italy, of the fashion industry made up of many small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, not just the big names of the fashion firmament. In short, here is our industry, the one that drives the country, a system that represents the second item of GDP. And so one wonders why, today, to tell us the future to explain the present to reassure the sector, to applaud our “best”, there is not the minister of Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. A role which in past years belonged to the undersecretary for production activities, and which with Carlo Calenda, in the Renzi and Letta governments, had made the Pitti stage the place for budgets and projects. In a “friendly” city where the municipality has been firmly in the hands of the Democratic Party for years, after the Renzi era that of Nardella who did the honors of the house yesterday evening at the welcome dinner at Palazzo Gondi. Could this be why Minister Urso preferred to delegate? This is the question that many have asked themselves between one toast and another. Giorgio Silli will take his place undersecretary for foreign affairs and international cooperation. There was the governor Eugenio Giani, the heads of Pitti Immagine and Centro Moda, the general director of ICE Roberto Luongo and representatives of all economic categories as well as the main fashion brands present at this edition. «For our country, the fashion sector represents a growth factor as well as a point of excellence in production. Let us remember it», these are among the «famous» last words of Minister Urso.