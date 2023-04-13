Eli Russell Linnetz is the guest designer of the next edition of Pitti Image Man, number 104, on the calendar in Florence from 13 to 16 June next. The Californian designer will present – ​​with a fashion show scheduled for Wednesday 14 June – the spring/summer 2024 collection of his label Erland will tell his vision and his crossover world between fashion, design and lifestyle, creating a specific project for the occasion.

“It is with great excitement that I join the long list of heroes who have walked these roads before me,” said Eli Russell Linnetz.

“An eclecticism aware of cultural and gender references. A talent for combining commercial flair and free creativity. An original, often ironic and irreverent reinterpretation of America’s clichés, the eternal ones and those of today. These are the elements of Eli Russell Linnetz’s profile that sparked our interest and desire to invite him to Florence,” he added. Lapo Cianchi, communication director and special events of Pitti Immagine. “Eli – continued Cianchi – invents and builds worlds that feed on the sunny vitality of California, mixes fashion and art with grace and joy, combines the inevitable street culture with luxury sportswear. All combined with a sure media instinct, also evident in recent collaborations with global brands and music stars”.

The news comes a few weeks after the announcement of the participation of Fendi as a special guest. The maison led by the chairman and CEO Serge Brunschwig will present the P/E 2024 men’s collection with a special fashion show scheduled for the late afternoon of June 15, at the Fendi Factory, the production center in the heart of the Tuscan countryside, in Capannuccia (Bagno a Ripoli).