Places of terror are the clinics to stop being homosexual in Ecuador

The horrible dehomosexualization clinics in Ecuador operate in a manner that includes kidnapping, abuse, and torture.

Families of members of the LGBTIQ community hire treatment centers that use illegal methods to “de-homosexualize” them. These legally prohibited techniques include rape, coercive restraint, and psychological abuse.

Ecuador acknowledged that dehomosexualization clinics first operated there eleven years ago. This despite the fact that the Latin American and Caribbean Committee for the Defense of Women’s Rights Cladem alerted about the existence of centers that offer conversion therapies that sought to alter the gender identity of those who entered those places in 2009.

Carolina Vance, then minister of health, announced in June 2012 a regulation of treatment establishments for addicts. According to the ministerial agreement, these places could not: “Offer, practice or recommend treatments or therapies that have the purpose of affecting the human rights of people, especially the free development of personality, gender identity, sexual orientation as a dehomosexualization, freedom, integrity, non-discrimination, health and life, or any other type of practices that ratify or advocate gender violence or violence against children and adolescents”.

A person who physically or mentally tortures another person “with the intention of changing their gender identity or sexual orientation” will receive a sentence of between 10 and 13 years in prison, according to changes made to the Ecuadorian Penal Code in 2014. These changes were made as a result of this administrative document that Vance signed.

Official records show that as of 2013, 268 “conversion therapy” centers had been registered. One of these hidden places that was operating in 2020 was shut down.

Electroshock is still used in some nations, including Ecuador, Australia, China, the United States, Russia, India, Indonesia, Iran, and Lebanon, despite the UN reporting a sharp decline in aversion therapies since the late 1990s. 1970. Malaysia, Panama, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Viet Nam and Zimbabwe. These therapies expose the patient to a certain stimulus and at the same time subject him to a negative, painful or distressing sensation to help him associate it with a negative feeling.

Furthermore, the UN reported in 2020 that “conversion therapies” are practiced in at least 68 countries on all continents, with Africa reporting “very frequent” use and Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia reporting “fairly frequent” use.

There have been cases of rape, torture and kidnapping at these facilities in Ecuador that have not been dealt with by the judicial system.

The victims and survivors apparently have nowhere to turn to demand justice and that they are not offered the only option of denouncing their relatives-because there is no public policy necessary to guarantee it, according to the feminist newspaper La Periódica in a special. in people who have survived torture centers, erroneously called dehomosexualization clinics in Ecuador.

Conversion therapy clinics may seem exempt from inquisition, but they operate illegally and undercover more often than is generally realized. Because they are confined in these torture centers by their own families, many victims go undetected. As a result, neither the authorities nor the public are informed of her disappearance.

These cases are monitored and controlled in Ecuador by civil society organizations such as Diverso Dialogue. While government institutions seem not to pay due attention to these inhumane practices.