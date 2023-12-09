Home » Placing of offerings for the 475 years of the Foundation of Loja – Crónica
News

Placing of offerings for the 475 years of the Foundation of Loja – Crónica

by admin
Placing of offerings for the 475 years of the Foundation of Loja – Crónica

Entrance of the national banner.

In the Plaza de San Francisco, where the monument to Alonso de Mercadillo, founder of Loja, is located, yesterday morning, the placing of offerings by the authorities of the canton and province took place.

Carolina Patiño Ochoa, queen of the Loja Foundation, was in charge of highlighting this 475th anniversary of La Castellana. “This day commemorates another year of political life, of the city that emerges from the south of Ecuador, Loja, a source of progressive ideas and a reserve of the free spirit.”

On December 8, 1548, Loja was founded and, following the custom that the conquerors had of placing the name of the place where they were born, Mercadillo decided to give it the same place name as his homeland, Loja, Granada province of Spain.

“The city is an illustrious cradle that has been considered a breeding ground for illustrious men, as well as intellectual women: Adolfo Valarezo, Miguel Riofrío, Benjamín Carrión, Eduardo Morano Moreno, Pío Jaramillo, Maco Ochoa Muñoz, Segundo Cueva Celi, Salvador Bustamante, Matilde Hidalgo de Procel, among others,” he stated. (YO)

I like this:

I like Loading…

See also  Weather forecast, worsening weather: rain and snow are coming

You may also like

Edict José Antonio Fajardo Sánchez

The Supreme Court calls for the abolition of...

skiing, summer, surroundings — idealista/news

More than 100 voters were trained in the...

The US denies accusations of attacks against Cuba...

Minister of Health lied on his resume, says...

Don’t forget history, cherish peace – Commemorative events...

the bio-districts of Emilia-Romagna are born – Emilia-Romagna...

Beni: the Congolese national police with a new...

Russia lost 315,000 soldiers since the beginning of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy