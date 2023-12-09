Placing of offerings for the 475 years of the Foundation of Loja – Crónica

Entrance of the national banner.

In the Plaza de San Francisco, where the monument to Alonso de Mercadillo, founder of Loja, is located, yesterday morning, the placing of offerings by the authorities of the canton and province took place.

Carolina Patiño Ochoa, queen of the Loja Foundation, was in charge of highlighting this 475th anniversary of La Castellana. “This day commemorates another year of political life, of the city that emerges from the south of Ecuador, Loja, a source of progressive ideas and a reserve of the free spirit.”

On December 8, 1548, Loja was founded and, following the custom that the conquerors had of placing the name of the place where they were born, Mercadillo decided to give it the same place name as his homeland, Loja, Granada province of Spain.

“The city is an illustrious cradle that has been considered a breeding ground for illustrious men, as well as intellectual women: Adolfo Valarezo, Miguel Riofrío, Benjamín Carrión, Eduardo Morano Moreno, Pío Jaramillo, Maco Ochoa Muñoz, Segundo Cueva Celi, Salvador Bustamante, Matilde Hidalgo de Procel, among others,” he stated. (YO)

