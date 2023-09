This weekend is without a doubt special and important… and today will be a long one, it will require calmness, inhale, exhale… and a lot of art. Make the wait more pleasant, e.g. on White Night, with Roald Dahl based on Wes Anderson, (re)reading the cult Invalid Siblings, with Mila Haug’s poetry or listening to unconventional cover versions performed by Nick Cave, Dave Gahan, Mark Lanegan or Mick Harvey.

