PLAN FOR EVALUATION OF WORK SKILLS OF EMPIRICAL WORKERS LAUNCHED « CDE News

NATIONAL (special envoy) Certification consists of formally recognizing the skills acquired empirically. The Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Education and Sciences (MEC) presented the pilot plan for the Certification of Labor Skills for empirical workers, prepared by the interministerial Technical Unit.

This plan has the support of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI).

On the occasion, the first workers of the firm were presented who will be evaluated to certify the knowledge they acquired through their experiences in the exercise of a trade.

In this case, the first profile to be evaluated corresponds to “Auxiliary masonry operations”, which has already begun to be carried out in the “Tierra Alta Hassler” work, a construction that is in charge of the company CCI SA.

During the presentation of the pilot plan, the Minister of Labor, Mónica Recalde De Giacomi, stated that the evaluation began with this group of workers, noting that the evaluation will be carried out throughout the country to certify workers in various areas.

He stressed that the Government’s purpose is to improve the labor market, employment and labor skills that with this plan the workforce of our country will be revalued.

Certification consists of formally recognizing the skills acquired empirically. After validating their knowledge, workers will obtain a certificate, an official document of national validity recognized by the MEC and the Ministry of Labor. Certification is completely voluntary and free.

