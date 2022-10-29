【Ecological Focus】

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must firmly establish and practice the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and plan development from the height of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Beautiful China, happy people. In the past ten years, my country’s ecological and environmental protection has undergone historic, turning and overall changes. The sky of the motherland is bluer, the mountains are greener, and the water is clearer. Standing at a new historical starting point, how to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, how to further polish the green background of high-quality development, and effectively promote the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature? To this end, a reporter from Guangming Daily interviewed Liu Baoxian, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Beijing Ecological Environment Monitoring Center, Meng Qian, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Fujian Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Ma Fuguo, Secretary of the Hebi Municipal Party Committee of Henan Province, and Deputy Institute of Resources and Environmental Policy, Development Research Center of the State Council. Chang Chang Jiwen.

Landscape of Tongmu Village in the hinterland of Wuyishan National Park surrounded by mountains and surrounded by clouds Xinhua News Agency

Extraordinary achievements in ecological civilization construction

Reporter: Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country has made unprecedented efforts to build ecological civilization, and has made extraordinary achievements in ecological and environmental protection. What do you feel the most about this?

Chang Jiwen:The past ten years have been a decade of comprehensive construction of ecological civilization. I went to Hubei, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Shaanxi and other places to conduct field research, and I often encountered wild animals such as pheasants and hares, which was surprising. In the river section along the Yangtze River in Hubei, you can also see the Rare-billed White and Echinacea that were rarely seen in childhood.

These changes are attributable to the fact that the CPC Central Committee and the State Council have attached great importance to ecological environmental protection and green development—deeply advancing the reform of the ecological civilization system, implementing action plans for the prevention and control of air pollution, water pollution, soil pollution, and solid waste pollution, and systematically strengthening ecological The construction of environmental protection infrastructure, the establishment of a system of shared responsibility between the party and the government for ecological environmental protection and the central supervision system for ecological and environmental protection. A series of measures have laid a solid foundation for the in-depth fight against pollution.

Liu Baoxian:What I feel the most is the unprecedented improvement in the quality of the ecological environment in the ten years of the new era. Taking “Beijing Blue” as an example, the average annual concentration of PM2.5 has dropped from 89.5 μg/m3 in 2013 to 33 μg/m3 in 2021, a decrease of 63.1%, which fully reflects that a good ecological environment is the most inclusive of people’s well-being.

In Yuanjia Village, Nanshu Town, Laixi City, Shandong Province, barren hills have turned into orchards. The picture shows a fruit farmer picking winter peaches.Xinhua News Agency

Meng Qian:Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Fujian has always kept in mind the entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, adhered to the coordinated promotion of carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion and growth, accelerated the cultivation of green kinetic energy, and became the first national ecological civilization pilot zone in the country. The ecological civilization index ranks first in the country, and the quality of water, atmosphere and ecological environment remains excellent all year round. A good ecology has become the source of people’s sense of gain and happiness in the province.

Ma Fuguo:Focusing on creating a national demonstration city for ecological civilization construction, Hebi focuses on bluer sky, and vigorously promotes “six control” measures such as emission control, coal control, dust control, oil control, vehicle control, and burning control; Cherry blossoms, ginkgo embroidery city, bamboo gardens everywhere, and green crane walls” construction; focus on clearer water, and continue to deepen the “four waters with the same governance” and “five waters comprehensive reform”. Today’s Hebi, with a blend of mountains and rivers, intertwined with blue and green, has won widespread praise from the masses.

Synergistically promote green, circular and low-carbon development

Reporter: To build a beautiful China, the task of environmental protection is still arduous. At present, what difficulties and challenges still exist in ecological environmental protection?

Chang Jiwen:The current status of my country’s ecological and environmental protection work is still far from the carbon peaking action goal in 2030 and the goal of basically building a beautiful China in 2035. At present, the work of ecological protection still faces some difficulties and challenges. First, the battle for pollution prevention and control has entered a new stage. The improvement of ecological environment quality may be more difficult than before, and the required tasks of scientific and technological innovation, capital investment and infrastructure construction will not be easier than before. Second, it is necessary not only to fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, but also to vigorously develop a circular economy and a low-carbon economy. It will be more difficult to coordinate green, circular and low-carbon development. Third, my country’s regional development is uneven, and the ability to carry out green production and life transformation varies from place to place. The core competitiveness of the environmental protection industry is still not high, and it is difficult to achieve green, circular, and low-carbon development goals. Fourth, although major progress has been made in the reform of the ecological civilization system and system construction, the coordinated implementation and integrated innovation of systems and systems need to be strengthened. Fifth, administrative management and supervision have played an important role in improving the quality of the ecological environment, but the role of market mechanisms and social participation is insufficient, and further efforts are still needed to modernize the country’s ecological environment governance capabilities.

Citizens of Fuzhou City, Fujian Province play in the Jasmine Ecological Corridor of Jinji Mountain Park.Xinhua News Agency

Liu Baoxian:At present, my country’s ecological and environmental protection is still in a critical period, a critical period, and a window period. In particular, the current situation that the carrying capacity of resources and the environment has reached or is close to the upper limit has not fundamentally changed, and ecological and environmental problems in some areas are still serious, and the governance system and governance capacity need to be strengthened urgently. All these require us to firmly establish and practice the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and unswervingly follow the path of civilized development of production development, affluent life and good ecology.

Meng Qian:There are still some shortcomings in Fujian’s ecological and environmental protection work. The water quality compliance rate of some coastal waters is not high, and the improvement of water quality in small watersheds is not yet comprehensive. At present, all provinces and cities attach great importance to the work of ecological environmental protection. If we want to continue to maintain our leading position in the country, we must make even more arduous efforts. At the same time, we are also facing many challenges, such as the increasingly tight resources and environment, the need to further improve the integration of ecological civilization reform systems, the urgent need to speed up the research and development and application of green and low-carbon technologies, and the shortage of professionals in the carbon neutralization field.

Ma Fuguo:Hebi was built because of coal, and the long-term resource mining has caused huge pressure on ecological and environmental protection. It is still arduous tasks to accelerate the transformation of the industry, optimize the energy consumption structure, change the mode of transportation, and improve the efficiency of resource utilization. Less debt. We will adhere to the “two-handed approach” of reducing pollution emissions and expanding environmental capacity, and the “three-pronged approach” of ecological protection, ecological construction and ecological governance, and strive to develop a green development path with Hebi characteristics.

Accelerate the Green Transformation of Development Mode

Reporter: Accelerate the green transformation of the development mode, further promote the prevention and control of environmental pollution, improve the diversity, stability and sustainability of the ecosystem, and actively and steadily promote carbon peaking and carbon neutrality. Harmonious coexistence with nature” to make specific deployments. Which aspect do you pay more attention to? What are your experiences and thoughts?

Chang Jiwen:In the face of the new situation and new tasks, we must speed up the progress of the green transformation of the development mode. Green transformation should not only focus on the long-term goals of ecological civilization construction, but also formulate phased goals for various tasks. In the process of realizing the phased goals, various measures must be realistic, comprehensively planned, and synergistic. The promotion of measures must seek progress while maintaining stability, taking into account factors such as economic growth, social employment, energy security, etc. In the process of grasping the long-term goals, the rhythm of relevant work should be flexibly adjusted in a timely manner according to the actual situation.

Beijing city scenery under blue sky and white clouds Xinhua News Agency

Liu Baoxian:The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clarified the new requirements for work in four areas, especially the proposal to “deeply promote the prevention and control of environmental pollution”, which further reflects the fundamental purpose of the Party Central Committee to meet the people’s growing needs for a good ecology and a beautiful environment, and insists on the green mountains. Unrelenting, determination and courage to draw a blueprint to the end. This puts forward higher requirements for our work. We must control pollution accurately, scientifically, and in accordance with the law. We must work hard, move forward bravely, and continue to fight for the defense of blue sky, clear water and pure land.

Meng Qian:I understand that accelerating the green transformation of the development mode is to truly integrate the construction of ecological civilization into economic, political, cultural and social construction, and to make efforts in high-quality development, high-quality life, high-efficiency governance, and high-value ecology, and explore green new way of development.

Ma Fuguo:Promoting green and low-carbon economic and social development is the key to achieving high-quality development. In the next step, we will speed up the improvement of the green, low-carbon and circular development economic system, promote the formation of a production and lifestyle that saves resources and protects the environment, strives to realize industrial ecology and ecological industrialization, and makes green a common form of high-quality development in Hebi.

Anchoring the goal of building a beautiful China

Reporter: The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China outlined the overall goal of my country’s development in 2035. Among them, it is emphasized that “green production and lifestyle should be widely formed, carbon emissions will be stable and moderate after peaking, the ecological environment will fundamentally improve, and the goal of a beautiful China will be basically achieved.” Excuse me, what do I need to do next?

Chang Jiwen:The first is to grasp the laws of economic and social development and ecological and environmental protection, and coordinate the realization of various goals; the second is to put the construction of a new energy system in a more important position; the third is to combine the construction of a beautiful China and the goal of carbon peaking to build an economy The evaluation and assessment index system of social green, circular and low-carbon development realizes the integrated planning, integrated promotion and integrated assessment of my country’s green, circular and low-carbon development work; The regulatory role of the market mechanism promotes the optimal allocation of production factors both domestically and internationally.

During the harvest season, the golden land of Yiyang in Jiangxi is picturesque.Photo by Jiang Hongyue/Bright Pictures

Liu Baoxian:Ecological environment monitoring is the “eyes and eyes” and “sentinels” of ecological environmental protection. In light of the overall goal of my country’s development in 2035, we need to further improve the modernization level of the ecological environment monitoring system and monitoring capabilities, and strengthen “monitoring first, sensitive monitoring, and accurate monitoring”. In particular, breakthroughs and innovations have been made in improving the three-dimensional comprehensive monitoring system of the atmospheric environment, deepening the monitoring and evaluation of water ecological environment quality, expanding ecological quality monitoring, improving the level of carbon monitoring technology, strengthening pollution source monitoring and emergency monitoring, and coordinating the construction of an intelligent perception monitoring network. Promote green development and promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature to provide stronger technical support.

Meng Qian:We will anchor the overall goal of building a model province of a beautiful China, and actively play the role of a national experimental field for ecological civilization construction and reform. Unswervingly be a practitioner of reform and innovation, and promote the reform of the ecological civilization system at a higher level; unswervingly be the vanguard of green and low-carbon development, and accelerate the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development; unswervingly be green water The guardian of green mountains, in-depth implementation of blue sky, clear water, clear sea, and pure land projects, promote high-quality ecological protection and restoration; promote the construction of key urban and rural environmental infrastructure projects, continue to consolidate the achievements of ecological environmental protection, and let the people build and share more green welfare.

Ma Fuguo:Forging ahead on a new journey, we focus on ecological protection and governance, focusing on ecological restoration, optimizing land greening, and pollution prevention, so as to realize the systematization of ecological protection and refined environmental governance; Optimize the energy structure, promote a low-carbon cycle, and achieve a “win-win” economy and ecology; make efforts to improve the living environment, realize the organic unity of ecological beauty and the people, and always move forward firmly along the path of Chinese-style modernization.

