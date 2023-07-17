Home » Plan to protect the Amazonian and tropical jaguar
Plan to protect the Amazonian and tropical jaguar

Plan to protect the Amazonian and tropical jaguar

FAUNA

The Government of Ecuador and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) developed the “Action Plan for the Conservation of the Jaguar”, a species considered “endangered” in the Ecuadorian Amazon and “critically endangered” in the northern zone of the tropical region of the country.

The Amazon jaguar is an endangered species.

The Ministry of the Environment and the WWF prepared said plan with the objective of promoting the conservation of the species through updated tools to protect it and mitigate the threats that endanger the jaguar, according to a 2021 “red list of mammals of Ecuador”. .

The presentation of this strategy was in charge of the Ecuadorian Minister of the Environment, José Antonio Dávalos, and the director of the WWF office in Ecuador, Tarsicio Granizo, the State portfolio specified in a statement released this Saturday.

The “Action Plan for the Conservation of the Jaguar” is a tool that seeks to guarantee the survival of the feline, which will undoubtedly “bring great results for the benefit of the country,” said Dávalos during the strategy presentation ceremony. /The express.

