Plan Your Labor Day: What’s Open and Closed on the Federal Holiday

Labor Day Celebrations to Bring Out Special Operation Against Drunk Driving

El Paso, Texas – As families across the country gear up to celebrate the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and state police have announced a special operation to prevent drunk driving incidents. The festive atmosphere often leads to increased alcohol consumption, making it vital to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians alike.

Labor Day, originating from a parade organized by the Noble Order of the Knights of Labor in 1882, is celebrated on the first Monday of September. This year, falling on the fourth day of the month, the holiday offers a three-day weekend for families to enjoy barbecues, weekend trips, and city events.

President Grover Cleveland supported the Knights of Labor’s decision to celebrate Labor Day annually in order to avoid potential disorder associated with the May 1 holiday. Since then, the United States has celebrated the holiday on a different date compared to most countries around the world.

While the holiday brings joy and relaxation, it is crucial to remember the importance of responsible and safe driving. In light of this, the DPS and state police will be conducting a special operation to deter and catch drunk drivers, aiming to prevent car accidents and ensure the safety of all those on the roads.

As the Labor Day celebrations approach, it is important to note the closures and openings for various establishments. Banks, stock markets, credit unions, libraries, city offices, and Doña Ana County administrative offices will be closed. Similarly, the University of Texas at El Paso, EPCC, and different level schools will not be conducting classes.

On the other hand, supermarkets, retail stores, liquor stores, and most national retailers will be open, offering special offers and deals. Additionally, the El Paso Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., allowing families to engage in a fun-filled day at the zoo.

However, it is vital to remember that all US Postal Service offices will be closed on September 4, resulting in no regular mail service. The Department of Motor Vehicle offices and the Costco store will also be closed for the holiday.

As Labor Day approaches, it is important for everyone to prioritize safety and responsible behavior. Remember to enjoy the festivities responsibly, and if alcohol is involved, make sure to arrange for a designated driver or use alternative means of transportation. Let us make this long weekend a memorable and safe one for all.

