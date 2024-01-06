Plananenallee: Unknown people rob 22-year-old

According to the criminal investigation, the injured party was, according to the police report, accompanied by a friend on a park bench on the Neckar Island at around 8 p.m. when both of them were approached by three unknown people between the ages of 16 and 18 and asked about narcotics. When the injured party said no, one of the accused reached into the 22-year-old’s jacket pocket and searched it. Immediately afterwards, he sprayed pepper spray into his face and stole the wallet, which contained a small amount of cash. The injured party then fled and was able to make an emergency call a short time later with the help of a passer-by. A search launched immediately with several patrol car crews was unsuccessful. The Tübingen Criminal Police Office has started investigating the previously unknown perpetrators.

