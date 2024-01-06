Home » Plananenallee: Unknown people rob 22-year-old
News

Plananenallee: Unknown people rob 22-year-old

by admin
Plananenallee: Unknown people rob 22-year-old

According to the criminal investigation, the injured party was, according to the police report, accompanied by a friend on a park bench on the Neckar Island at around 8 p.m. when both of them were approached by three unknown people between the ages of 16 and 18 and asked about narcotics. When the injured party said no, one of the accused reached into the 22-year-old’s jacket pocket and searched it. Immediately afterwards, he sprayed pepper spray into his face and stole the wallet, which contained a small amount of cash. The injured party then fled and was able to make an emergency call a short time later with the help of a passer-by. A search launched immediately with several patrol car crews was unsuccessful. The Tübingen Criminal Police Office has started investigating the previously unknown perpetrators.

See also  Yuan Longping's unforgettable new sea rice is going to the market. Netizens: What does the rice in saline soil taste like-Rice, Yuan Longping, Hybrid Rice-Kuai Technology (Media under Drive House)-Technology changes the future

You may also like

The president of the conference of bishops, Bober,...

More than 200 dogs intended for consumption found...

1.7 million overnight stays and 550,000 day tourists...

Alias ​​’Martincito’ has multiple judicial notes

Transmission of Seminars and Institutes of Religion (S&I)

Due to bad weather, entrances to El Paso...

Salvadorans pay exorbitant prices due to the abandonment...

Oppenheimer wins the Golden Globes and wins the...

Guangxi Heilongjiang interprets the city’s “North-South Love” and...

Eduardo Verástegui is left out of the presidential...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy