A small plane crashed on the highway to Suchitoto, in the hamlet of Las Bermudas, Cuscatlán.

The PNC authorities arrived in the area and reported 2 injured people.

The agents supported the transfer of the injured to a hospital, who have been identified as:

▪️ César Isaac Cáceres Chiquillo

▪️César Enrique Corteza Rivera

The troops remain at the scene of the plane crash inquiring about the facts.

