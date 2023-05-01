Plane with seven occupants disappeared in southern Colombia

On Monday morning, a Cessna 206 aircraft, registration HK2803, operated by the Avianline Charter’s company, disappeared with seven people on board, while it was covering the route between Araracuara, a remote town located on the border between the departments of Caquetá and Amazonas, and San José del Guaviare, capital of the department of Guaviare.

As reported by the Civil Aeronautics (Aerocivil), the location of the aircraft, which allegedly suffered an engine failure, was received by the Search and Rescue Services (SAR) of the Civil Aeronautics, approximately 175 km south of San José del Guaviare, on the Apaporis river.

At this moment, the Aerocivil, in coordination with the Colombian Air Force (FAC) and the company Avianline Charter’s, are carrying out search and rescue work; however, the whereabouts of the aircraft and its crew are unknown. For these search, location and rescue tasks of the plane and its passengers, the Air Force arranged an AC47 type “ghost” plane and a UH-1H helicopter.

According to Avianline Charter’s, two adults, four minors and the pilot were traveling on the aircraft. The search work continues; however, uncertainty seizes the relatives and relatives of the seven occupants who were traveling in the plane.