Planned VAT increase causes price brakes to evaporate

Heidelberg. On average, households in Germany will not benefit from an extension of the energy price brakes if at the same time the full VAT rate on gas is due again at the turn of the year. The bottom line is that gas is even slightly more expensive by 18 euros per year (0.8 percent). This is shown by an analysis by the comparison portal Verivox

Gas price brake: Higher VAT and price brake savings balance each other out

As a result of the planned extension of the gas price brake until the end of March 2024, the average gas costs for a consumption of 20,000 kilowatt hours would fall from 2,497 euros to 2,460 euros – which would correspond to a mathematical reduction of 38 euros (1.5 percent). However, due to the simultaneous adjustment of VAT from 7 to 19 percent, the annual costs rise to 2,516 euros – an increase of 18 euros (0.8 percent). It would only be cheaper for households that are still supplied with the expensive basic gas supply. Here, the annual costs fall by 56 euros from 3,177 euros to 3,121 euros (1.8 percent).

“The relief effect of the price caps is only small for an average household. However, due to the early end of the reduced VAT, it is completely evaporated,” explains Thorsten Storck, energy expert at Verivox. “Consumers who remain in the expensive basic service, on the other hand, will continue to be relieved by the price caps. The higher VAT rate will have a full impact on those who have taken care of a cheap tariff below the price caps,” said Storck.

Extending the electricity price brake saves an average of 6 euros

The average electricity costs would fall slightly by extending the price cap – from 1,486 euros to 1,480 euros per year. This corresponds to a loss of 6 euros (0.4 percent).

While new tariffs are already below the state price cap across the board and therefore do not benefit from an extension of the price caps, the savings in local basic services would also be slightly higher here. Here, electricity costs would fall from the current average of 1,868 euros to 1,842 euros. This corresponds to a reduction of 26 euros or 1.4 percent.

methodology

Average electricity and gas costs were determined using the Verivox consumer price index. The Verivox consumer price index takes into account the prices of local basic suppliers as well as those of the most important national suppliers. The cost savings from extending the electricity and gas price cap until March 31, 2024 were calculated proportionately – as was the return to the full VAT rate for gas, which was brought forward by three months.

