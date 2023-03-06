Facts and figures on planning

– The new court should have dimensions according to the specifications of the FIBA ​​(Fédération Internationale de Basketball) so that tournaments can also take place there.

– The city of Chemnitz provided 100,000 euros for the planning of the system. The state of Saxony is providing 700,000 euros for the construction. The money is enough for the construction of the square, but not for the planned grandstand.

– The square is to be built in 2024 and used in the Capital of Culture year 2025.

– The grandstand will have space for 500 spectators and will be built after 2025. It should also offer storage rooms and public toilets.