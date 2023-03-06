Am On Saturday, the drafts for the redesign of the basketball field on the Konkordiaplatz were discussed at the Chemnitz exhibition center. The place was owned by the club “Chemnitz Basketball”, which strives for the public pitch near the city center, was chosen with care. After the presentation, the “Niners Chemnitz” played in the exhibition center – after all, the Bundesliga club attracted an interested basketball audience.
Building mayor Michael Stötzer was delighted with the great response. “There is a lot of interest in this place.” This is shown by the fact that more than 100 visitors came to the information event.
The new place is coming – in several sections
After the discussion it was clear that the basketball court would be built in addition to the existing playing field on Konkordiaplatz. “It is certain that the basketball court will be built on Konkordiaplatz near Leipziger Strasse,” said Stötzer. “This place has already been determined by the planned tram line.” One does not want to drive out the other uses in Konkordiaplatz, such as the soccer field or the skater course. “There should be a colorful mix of offers. It’s a public space that’s there for everyone and we want everyone to benefit from it.”
The existing basketball court will also be renovated and will receive four more side baskets. The grandstand will be built later in a further construction phase, said Stötzer. “It’s also about storage areas or a public toilet. That’s where we see the added value for the entire park.
financing stands for construction
Building mayor Stötzer was able to announce that state funds could be obtained at least for the construction of the playing field. “Members of the Chemnitz state parliament in Dresden have campaigned for the financing. The Free State, which is very committed to the Capital of Culture, will also help finance the basketball field.”
The new playing field will also improve the quality of stay in the Konkordiapark. “It’s about sport, but also a bit about culture. After all, the areas should be artistically designed, which also enhances the cityscape,” said Stötzer.
Facts and figures on planning
– The new court should have dimensions according to the specifications of the FIBA (Fédération Internationale de Basketball) so that tournaments can also take place there.
– The city of Chemnitz provided 100,000 euros for the planning of the system. The state of Saxony is providing 700,000 euros for the construction. The money is enough for the construction of the square, but not for the planned grandstand.
– The square is to be built in 2024 and used in the Capital of Culture year 2025.
– The grandstand will have space for 500 spectators and will be built after 2025. It should also offer storage rooms and public toilets.
New meeting planned
Citizen participation should be continued, says Stötzer. At the event on Saturday, people were already able to submit written suggestions on topics such as lighting, surface, ball catch, basket system, grandstand and sound.