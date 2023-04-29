Plantain flour company in Caracolí, Carmen de Darién

Yesterday, April 27, the plantain flour processing company was inaugurated in Caracolí, a village in the municipality of Carmen de Darién.

It seeks to add added value to the abundant banana production in the Curbaradó river basin, producing banana flour and organic fertilizer from its peel. This is how qualified and unqualified employment is generated, science and technology is appropriated, and agricultural production is further promoted.

This company was financed by the Multidonor Fund for the implementation of the peace agreements, as part of the project for an amount of 4.8 million dollars for the municipalities of Carmen del Darién, Riosucio and Bajirá. It has also had the support of the World Food Program, the UN and territorial entities.

It has been implemented and is administered by various community councils in La Larga and Tumaradó, Pedeguita and Mancilla, Domingodó. Ascoba is the implementing partner.