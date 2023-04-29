Home » Plantain flour company in Caracolí, Carmen de Darién
News

Plantain flour company in Caracolí, Carmen de Darién

by admin
Plantain flour company in Caracolí, Carmen de Darién

Yesterday, April 27, the plantain flour processing company was inaugurated in Caracolí, a village in the municipality of Carmen de Darién.

It seeks to add added value to the abundant banana production in the Curbaradó river basin, producing banana flour and organic fertilizer from its peel. This is how qualified and unqualified employment is generated, science and technology is appropriated, and agricultural production is further promoted.

This company was financed by the Multidonor Fund for the implementation of the peace agreements, as part of the project for an amount of 4.8 million dollars for the municipalities of Carmen del Darién, Riosucio and Bajirá. It has also had the support of the World Food Program, the UN and territorial entities.

It has been implemented and is administered by various community councils in La Larga and Tumaradó, Pedeguita and Mancilla, Domingodó. Ascoba is the implementing partner.

See also  Green pass, the Fvg amateur football world appreciates the government's tightening: "Only the vaccinated may play"

You may also like

The coordination committee of MQM called an important...

UTP receives the National University Handball Award

On the first day of the “May 1st”...

Pm Como against Pg, ‘unjustifiable accusations on Erba’...

Hindu woman in mosque

“We are going to have to live with...

Futurism and Europe. Speak Fabio Benzi, curator of...

Madrid Open, 15-year-old Russian Mira Andreeva’s winning streak...

Manchester City threatens the leadership of an injured...

Zhejiang celebrates “May 1st” and commends model workers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy