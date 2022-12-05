Because of the outbreak of the white paper movement, Xi Jinping’s “unshakable general policy of eradicating the epidemic” began to waver. (Credit: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

[Look at China News, December 4, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Miao Wei) The long-term blockade of the CCP government has caused public grievances to accumulate, which in turn triggered “resistance to the zero-clearing policy”white paper movement“. Hong Kong media disclosed,Xi JinpingPing to visit ChinaEU officialsAcknowledging that the lethality of the virus has weakened, he also expressed to foreign guests that the protest was caused by the epidemic. The outside world generally believes that the “white paper movement” has catalyzed the loosening of China‘s epidemic prevention. Some analysts also said that although the “white paper movement” did not sound the death knell of the CCP, it did plant a “white paper campaign” in Chinese society.time bomb”。

Xi Jinping made his first statement on the “white paper movement”

Hong Kong’s “South China Morning Post” reported on December 2 that on December 1, Xi Jinping held talks with the visiting European Council President Charles Michel (Charles Michel) in Beijing for more than three hours. Paper Movement”. He said that the reason for the protest was that the Chinese people were “frustrated” by the epidemic in the past three years, and the main crowd of the protest were students and young people.

According to reports, EU officials feel that the CCP may be considering lifting more epidemic prevention restrictions and embarking on an open path, because Xi Jinping mentioned in the dialogue that the Omicron variant virus is less deadly than Delta.

Bloomberg reported that if Xi Jinping’s statement is true, it will be the first time he has publicly acknowledged that the power of the virus is weakening, suggesting that the Beijing government may relax epidemic prevention measures.

Yang Dali, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago in the United States, said that the protests (white paper movement) last weekend forced Xi Jinping to change to loosen measures in epidemic control. “Xi Jinping has received the message.”

In addition, the CCP’s top leaders recently held a symposium on epidemic prevention and control for two consecutive days. Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, stated at both symposiums that the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus has weakened and the prevention and control measures will be optimized. Unlike most previous meetings, Sun Chunlan did not mention sticking to the “zero clearing” policy both times.

The outside world generally believes that the remarks of Xi Jinping and Sun Chunlan are sending a signal that the top authorities of the Communist Party of China are relaxing the zero-clearing control measures.

The effect of the “blank paper movement” also seems to be emerging. In Urumqi, where the protests began, officials announced the end of the more than 100-day lockdown the next day. In recent days, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and other places have successively relaxed their epidemic prevention and control measures.

The “White Paper Movement” brought out the awakening of the Chinese people

On November 24, a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Urumqi, Xinjiang. Residents were overly sealed off and had difficulty escaping, resulting in the tragedy of at least 19 casualties. The local officials immediately “threw the blame”, saying that “some people did not have a strong fire awareness and poor self-rescue ability” that caused the fire, but kept silent about it being a “man-made disaster”. This move ignited the anger of the Chinese people. Superimposed on the CCTV broadcast of the World Cup in Qatar, none of the tens of thousands of fans from all over the field wore masks. Three years of anger broke out completely. “Although there is nothing on the blank paper, we all know what we are talking about.”

Some analysts pointed out that through this white paper campaign, it once again proved that China‘s democracy and people’s human rights are not obtained by begging, but by risking their lives, bit by bit, and fighting for it. Although the white paper revolution did not sound the death knell of the CCP, it did plant a “time bomb” in Chinese society. The calls for “the Communist Party to step down” and “Xi Jinping to step down” have already started, and the younger generation realizes that the power of happiness cannot be manipulated by others. In the past, the CCP ruled by relying on conflicts between various classes to continue its ruling power, but this time the political blockade measures were cleared, everyone was upset, and the “white paper movement” was forced to force the CCP to quickly relax the blockade measures. This is unprecedented for the people. Victory, Xi Jinping’s third term has just begun, and he will face the rudimentary “color revolution” he himself spawned.

Senior media person He Liangmao told The Epoch Times on December 2 that although the protests reflected more dissatisfaction with the dynamic eradication than the need to completely change the Communist Party, it can be seen that the mainland people are beginning to wake up.

He Liangmao pointed out that the Communist Party is indeed very shameless. Using the name of epidemic prevention to control the people has caused various disasters to happen again and again. People under high pressure do not know when the dynamic reset will take place. They may feel that the past three years are enough. If they endure it at this stage, they may be surrounded by people at home for the rest of their lives. They want to free themselves and escape from this locked-up situation, so they feel that they have to come forward and raise their arms.

He Liangmao believes that the ones who really want to take to the streets to defeat the Communist Party may be the Shanghainese. After experiencing the closure of the city in the past few months, they are deeply hurt. And the “culprit” mayor Li Qiang, who seems to be promoted to the quasi-premier of the State Council, is another “new enmity and old enmity”. Now that Guangzhou is in lockdown, Shanghai is about to close down again. After people take to the streets, of course the Communist Party will use more stringent containment measures to deal with these people who take to the streets.

He Liangmao believes that it is useless for the CCP to change whoever is in power. It can only be the collapse of the entire criminal group of the CCP. “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of the times” is the eight-character mantra of the Hong Kong protest movement. In China, it should be changed to “Liberation of China, revolution of the times”. Only when the Communist Party’s regime collapses, or if it collapses, can China recover.

