Planting athletes, podcast with Zorzi brings athletes and farmers together – Piedmont

Associated with a culinary contest for recipes with 5 typical products

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 29 – Former volleyball world champion Andrea Zorzi is the protagonist of the podcast “Planting Athletes. Playing between sport and agriculture”, a dialogue between farmers and athletes produced by Qui Da Noi, the project of Confcooperative Fedagripesca.



In each episode, he investigates the similarities and differences between the production of a gastronomic product and a sporting discipline; interviews agricultural producers of cooperatives scattered throughout the national territory, in a journey that touches five typical Italian products: extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, wine, Parmigiano Reggiano and honey. But he also addressed his questions to five Italian athletes: the coach of the men’s national volleyball team Ferdinando De Giorgi, the walker Maurizio Damilano, gold medalist at the 1980 Olympics and world champion in 1987 and 1991, the world champion cyclist in 1988 Maurizio Fondriest, the Paralympic champion in 2021 Ambra Sabatini and the fencer Giorgio Avola, gold medalist at the 2012 Olympics.



“‘Piantare Atleti’ – explains Carlo Piccinini, president of Confcooperative Fedagripesca – stems from the desire to tell agri-food cooperation, with its values, the link with the territory, the intergenerational vocation and the vision of the future, in a moment of profound difficulty for producers, cornered by the increase in production costs and the adversity of climate change”.



But ‘Piantare Atleti’ isn’t just a podcast: it’s also a contest. “Your recipe for Planting Athletes” is the competition open until 21 July to those who publish a photo of a recipe prepared with the five products featured in the podcasts on social media, adding the tag @quidanoi.



The podcast is available on Spotify digital platforms – Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon music. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

