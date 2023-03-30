In early spring and March, the wind is warm and the sun is warm, and the 39th National Voluntary Tree Planting Day in the capital comes as scheduled. In order to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, practice the concept of green development with practical actions, and advocate the civilized fashion of everyone loving green plants and protecting greenery, on March 29, a fresh and green voluntary tree planting wind was held in Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park The Mentougou Garden was set off, and various units took practical actions to add new greenery to the ecological construction of Lvmei Mentougou through various forms.

Trade union cadres, model workers in the capital, and park workers were full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. They swiped the soil with spades, watered the seedlings with water, and cooperated in unity and tacit cooperation. This activity played the role of returning to nature, relaxing body and mind, exchanging emotions, and enhancing friendship, creating a happy team atmosphere, reaping the hard work and happiness of planting, and strengthening everyone’s awareness of ecological civilization to participate in green planting, green protection, and love green. Inspired the enthusiasm of comrades to protect the green water and green mountains with practical actions and build a “beautiful Mentougou”.