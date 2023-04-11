In order to convert plants into vaccine producers, they have to be genetically modified in such a way that they also produce the vaccine in addition to their normal own proteins. This can be done in different ways. Stable transformation uses the soil bacterium Agrobacterium tumefaciens to transfer genes into a cell of any crop such as corn, potato or pea. From this one cell, a completely new plant is created in a cell culture process, which carries the new genetic information in every cell, including the germ cells. This has the advantage that the plants can be multiplied at will and they can be cultivated in greenhouses. At the same time, it is possible to produce cell cultures from them, which are then multiplied again in the fermenter. In addition, the production of the vaccines in the seeds has the advantage of the uncooled and therefore more cost-effective transport of the products. Overall, however, this process is usually time-consuming.