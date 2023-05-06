Plants for the house that attract prosperity and abundance

Plants are living beings that provide us with many benefits, such as oxygen, beauty, and health.

In addition, some plants have the power to attract prosperity and abundance to our home, according to various beliefs and traditions.

Plants that attract prosperity and abundance

Some of the plants that you can have at home to improve your economy, your luck and your well-being:

Basil

This aromatic plant is widely used in the kitchen, but it also has magical properties to attract money and ward off bad luck.

Basil is said to clear negative energies and promote the flow of abundance. You can place it at the entrance of your house or near the kitchen, and water it with holy or rose water.

Geranium

This plant with colorful flowers is a symbol of abundance and prosperity, since it is related to the element of earth and the planet Venus.

The geranium brings harmony, joy and creativity to the home, and helps to attract money and success. You can have it in the garden, on the balcony or in a pot inside the house.

lucky bamboo

This plant native to Asia is very popular for its ability to attract fortune, well-being, and tranquility.

The lucky bamboo represents strength, longevity and balance, and is associated with the five eastern elements: metal, fire, water, earth and wood.

You can place it in a container with water and stones, and place it in the living room or in the bedroom.

Chamomile

This medicinal plant is known for its properties to calm the nerves and relieve digestive discomfort, but it also has a positive effect on finances and luck.

Chamomile attracts money and prosperity, and can be used to make infusions, baths, or aromatic sachets.

Lavender

This plant with a relaxing aroma and violet color is an ally to protect the home from bad energy and attract peace and harmony.

Lavender also promotes prosperity and abundance, and can be used to make essential oils, candles, or sachets.

Cactus

This resistant and thorny plant is a shield against envy, jealousy and negative energies that can affect our economy and our luck.

The cactus attracts prosperity and abundance, and can be placed at the entrance of the house or near a window to act as a protector.

Fern

This leafy green plant is a symbol of protection, luck and self-esteem.

The fern helps to improve our confidence and our ability to attract prosperity and abundance.

It can be kept in a hanging pot or in a shady place in the house.

tree of abundance

This plant is characterized by its braided trunk, which represents the union of good and the future, and by its green leaves, which symbolize the five oriental elements.

The tree of abundance brings balance, peace and wealth to the home, and can be placed in a bright place but without direct sun.

Jasmine

This plant of flores white and sweet aroma is one of the most beautiful and decorative that we can have at home.

Jasmine attracts prosperity and abundance, in addition to promoting love, friendship and happiness.

It can be grown in a pot or on a vine, as long as it receives Sun light.

