In the chapter of the green tax under preparation for the budget law there is not only the project of the new web green tax, which the government intends to hit the profits of the e-commerce multinationals when they use it for deliveries with polluting vehicles. For a tax that tries to arrive, there are two that try to disappear: it is the plastic tax and the sugar tax, introduced by the Conte 2 government at the end of 2019, but never entered into force.

Complicated implementation

The two taxes, designed to target the use of disposable plastic pollutants and the consumption of unhealthy sugary drinks, had immediately proved to be very complicated to apply, and had ignited the revolt of the companies of the two affected sectors. Hence the postponements in series up to the end of 2022. Now the Meloni government has one more ambition: to completely cancel the two taxes that have always been contested by the center right. Not immediately, however. For a public finance problem.

The two taxes are linked to a revenue of 650 million euros per year: a non-gigantic figure, but still important for the trend balances in the coming years. To mitigate the problem, therefore, the Mef technicians have hypothesized a path in two steps: a new postponement of one year with the budget law, to extend the suspension until 31 December 2023, and then a recalculation of the potential revenue in the spring. in Def to prepare the ground for their definitive abolition.

The unknowns on the web tax

The same unknown also hangs on the new hypothesis of web tax. To make it “green”, the idea is to hit the deliveries of products purchased online made with polluting means. These deliveries, however, are not the work of platforms like Amazon, but of small Italian companies that only have the logo on the truck of the e-commerce giant. For this reason, the work necessary to achieve the goal cradled by the government, which is to introduce a new digital tax after the unfortunate attempts of the past, is certainly not easy.

Also this, in the Mef’s calculations, would be a lever to increase the resources available for new aid to businesses and families to combat expensive energy and inflation. Thanks to the expansionary effect of the maneuver, and to a third quarter which, as in Germany, could prove to be less sluggish than expected, the 2023 growth target could rise by a few decimal places towards + 1%. But the size necessary for the maneuver, over 30 billion so far above the 21 deficit available with a deficit of 4.5%, need a great effort in coverage.