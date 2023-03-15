This is a symposium organized by the Colombian Society of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery (SCCP), which will take place at the Hotel Estelar in Cartagena from March 17 to 18.

Bogotá, March 14, 2023. With an attractive agenda of contents taught by medical specialists of national and international stature, the Colombian Society of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery (SCCP) will hold the Patient Safety Symposium.

The event will take place at the Hotel Estelar in the emblematic city of Cartagena de Indias from March 17 to 18. It brings together 300 plastic surgeons and anesthesiologists from all over the country, including scientists and specialists who have made significant progress on this topic.

The professionals of these branches will share experiences and strengthen knowledge through a large thematic line, rigorously elaborated by the Organizing Committee of this event.

The list of these contents contemplates the approach to Patient Safety, one of the fundamental pillars for the Colombian Society of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery (SCCP).

“The professionals of our branch will share relevant experiences regarding Patient Safety, from the preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative. In each of these steps we work creating increasingly safer processes for patient care”, highlighted Dr. María Isabel Cadena Ríos, President of SCCP.

Hypothermia, silent enemy in plastic surgery, risks, prevention and control, are other thematic axes that are part of this academic agenda.

The exchange of knowledge also includes knowledge focused on ‘Safety in the Use of Technologies’, ‘Non-surgical Management and Strategies in postoperative fibrosis’, ‘Key aspects in aesthetic rhinoplasty: Taking care of the functional’, ‘Ultrasound in the diagnosis and follow-up of accidents vascular among others.

It will also have renowned exhibitors: Celso Bohórquez, Francisco Villegas, Hernán Amarís, Ernesto Barbosa, Minyor Avellaneda, Rolando Prada and Nora Stanford, Diana Giraldo and Claudia González.

In the same way, members of the Security Committee in Mexico will participate: doctors Rodrigo Domínguez Millán and Estela Vélez.

In the same sense, there will be a panel on Asia Syndrome, a controversial and topical issue, with the participation of the President of the Colombian Association of Rheumatology (ASOREUMA), Doctor Ana María Arredondo and the President of the Ibero-American Federation of Plastic Surgery (FILACP). , German Vargas.

For the SCCP, this academic meeting is relevant, since through these thematic lines, fundamental aspects and world trends on clinical practices are disclosed that will allow these health professionals to provide specialized care in the field of Patient Safety.

Related