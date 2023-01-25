The main request of the people of Cauca is the construction and maintenance of tertiary roads, especially the Popayán-Pasto corridor.

Taking into account the results of the proposals delivered by the people of Cauca in the five Binding Regional Dialogues, held last September and November, the National Planning Department (DNP) held the Public Hearing of the Pluriannual Investment Plan, which established that Cauca will receive resources for about

$23.6 billion for the next four yearsan item that is part of the approximately $1,048 billion estimated for the entire country in the same period.

The director of Regional Strategy of the DNP, Roberto Núñez, visited Popayán, where he met with around 100 representatives of different sectors of society, including teachers, transporters, peasants, businessmen, farmers, the Afro community, youth, women, people with disabilities and citizenship in general.

Núñez explained that the $23.6 billion for Cauca will have contributions from the General Participation System for $10.5 billion (44.6% of the total); from the General Budget of the Nation for $9.6 trillion (40.7%); from the General Royalty System for $1.6 trillion (6.6%); territorial own resources for $1.1 trillion (6.6%) and public companies for $0.8 trillion (3.4%).

The official revealed that, according to the results of the dialogues, the people of Cauca decided that the distribution of resources will have a higher percentage in projects related to Human Security and Social Justice ($16.8 billion); Regional Convergence ($2.8 billion); Internationalization, productive transformation for life and climate action ($1.8 trillion); Human Right to Food ($1.6 billion); and Territorial planning around water and environmental justice ($0.6 trillion), the final prioritization will also be the result of the decisions made at the Public Hearing of the Pluriannual Investment Plan (PPI) held in Popayán.

«The PPI is defined as an indicative investment plan that contains the projection of the financial resources required for the execution of the goals outlined in the National Development Plan (PND), within the framework of fiscal sustainability.

“From Cauca we are in a position to work as a team in the construction of the National Development Plan that will be the road map for the next four years and to be able to contribute from the territorial ordering to Nariño being a world power of life,” concluded Núñez. .

Binding Regional Dialogues, held in September and November in Cauca.

The main concern of the people of Cauca was the construction and maintenance of tertiary roads, especially the Popayán – Pasto corridor.

The public hearing of the Pluriannual Investment Plan is an investment execution exercise in the departments for the next four years, taking into account the results of the 51 Binding Regional Dialogues held between September 16 and December 6, in in which more than 250,000 people from the country participated and about 87,000 proposals were presented in 2,115 work groups.

The results of the project prioritization exercise in Cauca will inspire the National Development Plan 2022-2026, which will be presented to the Congress of the Republic on February 7.