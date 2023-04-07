Within the framework of the Ayacucho Plan and in development of offensive actions, the Military Forces captured in the last few hours four presumed members of the GAO Clan del Golfo, among them alias Platanote, accused of being the zone leader of the Uldar Cardona Rueda Substructure, in the municipalities of El Bagre, Nechí and Zaragoza Antioquia.

Alias ​​Platanote had a criminal record of more than ten years; Among his criminal actions, he is credited with the murder of two regular soldiers on January 20, 2021, in the township of Puerto Claver, municipality of El Bagre. Likewise, the murder of a minor under 16 years of age and three other people, on the other hand, ordered the de facto routes in the mining strike that was carried out violently in this sub-region of the country.

The captured would be in charge of planning criminal and terrorist actions against the Public Force, in addition to the collection of extortion fees, intimidation of merchants and the civilian population. In the same way, he would have retaliated against those who refuse to pay or follow the criminal instructions issued by the GAO Clan del Golfo.

The other three captured would be in charge of executing and transmitting the orders against the population.

In the military operation, three pistols, three magazines, ammunition of different calibers, three radios and two cell phone equipment were seized with which they would have extorted and intimidated the population.

These subjects were captured for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking and carrying weapons, ammunition, and an intramural confiscation measure was imposed on them in the Pedregal prison in the city of Medellín.

The National Army will continue to deploy military operations in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia and south of Córdoba, to counteract groups outside the law, in the same way to advance the protection and security of the population, neutralizing any criminal action.