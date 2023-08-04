Plate replacement plan continues on Avenida del Libertador

The actions contemplate the intervention of 60 m2 of plates that are in poor condition, which will be removed and replaced by rigid pavement.

At five new points on Avenida del Libertador the plate replacement works, giving continuity to the program leads the District Mayor and they run through the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company, Edus.

“We continue to improve the road network of Santa Marta with the plate replacement program, providing solutions to critical sections of roads for the benefit of samariums, putting an end to the problem of holes in streets and avenues, a task that has been carried out since Edus”, said the manager of the entity, Francisco García Rentería.

Mobility in Santa Marta will benefit from the Santa Marta Development Plan.

It should be remembered that from the District Administration they took carried out pavement replacements on Avenida del Libertador, Calle 22the Riascos urbanization and the Bavaria, Obrero, Pescaíto, María Eugenia, Gaira, Avenida del Río, Carrera Cuatro neighborhoodsentrance to the Zuana hotel, entrance route to the Simón Bolívar airport.

In El Rodadero, the total replacement of concrete plates was also carried out in 54 pointsamong which are Carrera 4 between Calles 7 and 10 and Carrera 3 between Calles 5 and 10.

with the program replacement of plates in rigid concrete, progress is being made in the transformation of roadsbenefiting mobility in Santa Marta, framed in the Santa Marta Development Plan.

