Platforms for imports from China grow

THE IMPORTATION of products from the second largest country in Asia to Colombia has undergone significant changes in 2023 due to new regulations and trends in the sector. One of the main alterations has occurred in the textile industry, in which the tariff has been increased to 40% for all textile products, clothing and footwear, with the aim of promoting local production in the country. However, this measure has created challenges and opportunities for Colombian importers.

One of the main post-pandemic import changes is the growing presence of Chinese platforms online. “Before, only 10 or 15% of manufacturers in China were on the Internet, but now more than 50% are, which has facilitated access to their products without having to travel to the Asian country,” he says. oscar singercreator of the Importers Club and entrepreneur who today is dedicated to guiding people who want to import from home.

This has represented an opportunity for Colombian importers, since they can find a greater variety of products and suppliers online. “People are increasingly interested in importing to have an extra income and it ends up becoming their main economic source. The Importers Club was born in a pandemic and has already managed to support more than 3,700 members to bring merchandise in groups. Before, it was necessary to fill a full container, which implied a high investment. Now there is greater accessibility for small business owners”, adds Cantor.

The Importers Club in 2 and a half years has imported more than 70 containers of merchandise into the country, which have been filled by all members. Today, this group has its own winery in Yiwu, China, and hopes to open a new one in Bogotá soon.

Importing from this East Asian country to Colombia has undergone significant changes in 2023, with new regulations, trends, and opportunities for Colombian entrepreneurs. Although there are challenges to take into account, such as the complexity of the customs process and competition in the market, a successful import can be a source of opportunities.