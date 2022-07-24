Home News Play in the water and enjoy the coolness in the summer_Xinhua News Agency_Water Park_Photos
Original title: Play in the water and enjoy the coolness in the summer

Xinhua News Agency photo, Danzhai (Guizhou), July 23, 2022

On July 23, children play in a rural water park in Yangwu Town, Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province.

That day is the Great Summer solar term, and people have chosen to take water to cool off and enjoy the coolness.

Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Huang Xiaohai)

Photo by Xinhua News Agency, Yichang (Hubei), July 23, 2022

On July 23, a child played in a water park in Zigui County, Yichang City, Hubei Province.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Wang Gang)

Photo by Xinhua News Agency, Qiandongnan (Guizhou), July 23, 2022

Photo by Xinhua News Agency, Zunhua (Hebei), July 23, 2022

On July 23, people play in the water at a water park in Zunhua Town, Zunhua City, Hebei Province (drone photo).

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Liu Mancang)

Photo by Xinhua News Agency, Qiandongnan (Guizhou), July 23, 2022

On July 23, a child played in a swimming pool in a swimming pool in Bingmei Town, Congjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province.

That day is the Great Summer solar term, and people have chosen to take water to cool off and enjoy the coolness.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Wu Dejun)

