Play-offs D3: Olympique de Vo blocks the way for ASFOSA

ASFOSA of Lomé will not see the final of the play-offs of the third division national football championship. Consequence of the zero goal draw everywhere conceded this Saturday against Olympique de Vô.

After losing 0 goals against 1 in the middle of the week, ASFOSA received this Saturday, July 1st on its own Olympique de Vo facilities to try to catch up and of course seek qualification for the D3 final. Unfortunately, Agbetrobou Délali’s men stayed on the floor. Indeed at the end of a very tense meeting, the Bé club was held in check with a score of zero goals everywhere. And yet it is not the opportunities that have missed in this part. But the opportunities found were poorly exploited by the attackers. But it took a great day Keglo Yao which was very decisive to see the Olympique de Vô not cash in. And it is on a parity score that the final whistle sounds to the delight of the supporters of the Vogan team which qualifies for the final.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

At the end of the other game of the semi-finals, Arsenal won their ticket at the expense of Tac 7 shots against 6. In regulation time, a score of two goals was recorded. Arsenal and Olympique de Vo therefore compete to determine the champion of the national D3 season 2022-2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

