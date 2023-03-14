Scotty Scheffler won the Players Championship golf tournament in the United States. With a final round total of 17 under par, Scheffler clinched the title, becoming only the third player in the world to hold the Players Championship and the Masters title at the same time. England’s Terrell Hatton finished second with 12 under par, while Victor Howland and Tom Hogg shared third place. Scotty Scheffler has snatched the top spot from Jon Rahm in the world rankings. Scheffler said, “I tried to keep myself calm during the game, instead of being emotional, I played smart and it worked out in my favor. The last stage was quite tough and my opponents were more than me.” were not behind but I concentrated all my attention on the game alone which rewarded me with good results.” Scotty Scheffler was awarded the Chichimati Trophy with a prize money of $2.5 million.