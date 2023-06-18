Players contemplate leaving the Mexican National Team after a match against Panama – Diario La Página

Alarm bells go off in the Mexican National Team after the humiliation suffered against the United States and there are players who want to leave El Tri after facing Panama in the match for third place in the Concacaf Nations League and a few days after their debut in the Cup Gold.

According to information from Gibran Araige, a TUDN reporter, the Mexican teams plan to leave the concentration after this Sunday’s game and not participate in the Gold Cup in which Mexico will play the Group Phase against Honduras, Haiti and Qatar.

The motives? The soccer players are upset with the logistics handled by the Mexican National Team in Las Vegas, since the hotel is one hour from Allegiant Stadium and the training field 40 minutes away, among other factors.

Concacaf would have to decide if the players announce their decision, since the regulations contemplate that there may be changes in the final calls of each team due to injuries, not due to any personal decision.

It seems that the Mexican players are not happy with the new management of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and with Diego Cocca, whom they excluded from the meeting they had in the center of the Allegiant Stadium field after the final whistle against the United States.

Mexico will debut in the 2023 Gold Cup against Honduras next Sunday June 25 in Houston, Texas, then they will face Haiti on Thursday June 29 in Glendale, Arizona, and will close the Group Phase against Qatar on Sunday July 2 in Santa Clara, California