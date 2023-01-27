In addition to family gatherings and visiting relatives and friends, the Spring Festival holiday is also a rare good time for reading. Yesterday, the reporter visited many bookstores in Chengdu and found that many bookstores not only decorated the storefronts with festival themes, but also held various special cultural activities during the festival, so that citizens and readers could spend a cultural and scholarly year.

Holiday bookstores bursting with popularity

Hold a book and drink a pot of tea. This is the most vivid picture of Chengdu people’s love of reading. In Fangsuo Bookstore, Mr. Yao, a citizen, flipped through the book “Being an Idler: Su Dongpo’s Healingism”. He told the reporter that he went to Daci Temple in the morning and came to Fangsuo Bookstore in the afternoon, intending to spend leisure time here. afternoon time. “After retiring, I devoted all my life interests to traveling and reading. This is also the ideal life I admire most. So during the Spring Festival, I regularly come to the bookstore to read books every afternoon. Occasionally, when I see something interesting, I buy it home.”

The reporter noticed that there was an endless stream of citizens who came to Fangsuo Bookstore to buy and read books. In front of rows of neat bookshelves, readers are either reading with relish, or pacing and choosing their favorite books carefully, enjoying the fun of reading. Yu Peixi, Assistant Store Manager of Fangsuo Bookstore, told reporters, “Fangsuo’s recent passenger flow is three to four times that of the past, and the average daily passenger flow has reached 6,000 to 7,000 people, and sometimes even tens of thousands.”

Afterwards, the reporter went to the equally popular KidsWinshare Wenxuan Parent-child Bookstore. When he entered the store, he first felt a festive atmosphere. The reporter found that various festive decorations were hung and placed around the store, and everyone was full of joy. The flavor of the new year is full, allowing readers to feel the strong traditional festival cultural atmosphere in the New Year’s fragrance of books.

Going to bookstores during the Spring Festival has become the choice of more and more citizens, and bookstores are very popular during holidays. “In order to better meet the reading and book buying needs of the general public, we have been open during the Spring Festival holiday. We have prepared a variety of books for everyone, and arranged a festive reading environment to make readers feel relaxed and happy. Taste the fragrance of books in the taste of the new year.” Said Dai Xueping, manager of Booker Bookstore (Dragon Boat Store).

Experience rich cultural activities at the bookstore

On the morning of the first day of the first lunar month, the first “Tianfu Tianfu Tianfu Tianli” trendy play shopping opened. Xinhua Wenxuan co-branded People’s Literature Publishing House and Wuhuang, and presented it with a 100-square-meter IP market. This interesting book cultural and creative market, which is fun to shop and full of life, kicks off the new year shopping in the trendy West Expo City The feast attracted many readers to visit.

Writers’ reading and sharing activities, little bookkeeper activities, traditional festival folklore experience activities, “New Year’s Taste in Picture Books” Wenxuan sister’s storytelling… It is reported that during the Spring Festival, Xinhua Wenxuan linked more than 50 bookstores to carry out The rich and colorful cultural activities allow citizens to collide with sparks in traditional and trendy reading, and let good books accompany readers to spend a colorful and scholarly New Year.

If the cultural activities of related bookstores of Xinhua Wenxuan can be described as rich and colorful, the calligraphy exhibition held in Taikoo Li Fangsuo Bookstore is to use the national trend to the extreme. Pick up the pen and ink, and put the pen to life. Fangsuo Chengdu Store, together with Here and Now, Xuanpin Study Room, and Rongbaozhai, held a calligraphy exhibition of “Calligraphy with Law, Words Free”, combined with the “slang” of Chengdu dialect, to revive the atmosphere of Chengdu. Many calligraphers gathered together to write Spring Festival couplets and blessing characters with the readers, which not only fully demonstrated the traditional Chinese culture, but also created a festive and auspicious atmosphere for the Spring Festival for the readers.

Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Zeden Wangmu