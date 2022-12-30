Original title: Playing in the snow and ice in the park to watch the exhibition is suitable for movement and movement

Yesterday, the Beihai Park Ice Rink with a total area of ​​15,000 square meters opened.

After nearly three years of renovation and exhibition arrangement, the Beihai Yilantang Ancient Building Complex was reopened yesterday.

Yesterday, the Impression of the Yuanming Palace·Royal “Travel” Li Wenchuang Design Exhibition was held at the China Millennium Monument. It focused on displaying 108 pieces (groups) of outstanding works from the previous two Yuanmingyuan Wenchuang Design Competitions.

For the upcoming New Year’s Day, the Municipal Park Management Center has prepared four gifts of “Ice and Snow Garden Party, New Year’s Day Exhibition, Online New Year’s Welcome, and Creative New Year’s Welcome” to accompany citizens and tourists to celebrate the New Year happily. Indoor spaces such as courtyards, exhibition halls, cultural and creative spaces, catering outlets, and entertainment venues in municipal parks are also fully open. Today, the Chinese Garden Museum also reopened.

5 parks for ice and snow fun

On December 28, the 9th Ice and Snow Garden Party of the Municipal Park Management Center kicked off. The snow projects in Taoranting Park and Yuyuantan Park were launched first.

Yesterday morning, the winter ice entertainment activities in Beihai Park started, and the 15,000-square-meter ice rink in the South Gate Lotus Lake welcomed guests. Many tourists take their children to feel the thrill of galloping on the ice rink. This year, Beihai Park implemented online ticket sales for the first time, and tourists can buy tickets online 7 days in advance. This year’s ice activities and entertainment items include traditional ice cars, cartoon ice cars, ice drift cars, and ice bicycles. The ice rink entertainment is in the form of a pass. There are two games in the morning and afternoon. Play for unlimited time. The ice rink will last until February 4 next year.

During the New Year’s Day holiday, the five municipal parks, namely the Summer Palace, Beihai, Taoranting, Zizhuyuan and Yuyuantan, will be open for ice and snow activities.

A number of exciting exhibitions

During the New Year’s Day holiday, the park exhibits a variety of exciting exhibitions, such as the Summer Palace Farming and Weaving Landscape Historical and Cultural Exhibition, the Temple of Heaven’s Qing Dynasty Prayer Valley Ceremony Original Display Exhibition, Xiangshan Nature and Humanities Exhibition, National Botanical Garden Tropical Plant Exhibition, Beijing Zoo Garden History Exhibition, etc. At the same time, 7 new exhibitions will be opened.

The Yilantang Scenic Spot in Beihai Park has been reopened to the public, and the exhibition “Exhibition of the Original History of Yilantang in Qiongdao Scenic Spot and Cultural Relics” held in the scenic spot fully reproduces the historical style and cultural connotation of the Yilantang architectural complex. Zhongshan Park will hold the “Scent of Four Seasons” Winter Orchid Exhibition and the “Prelude to Spring” Welcome Flower Exhibition. The precious orchids and exquisite flowers will make people linger and forget to return. Jingshan Park held a themed exhibition of “The Top of the Forbidden City, History and Culture from Ancient Times to Today” in Guande Hall, displaying the historical context of Jingshan Park through more than 50 pictures of precious historical materials and more than 20 detailed documents. The “Happy Genius – Su Dongpo Humanities Exhibition” in Zizhuyuan Park will be officially launched on January 1, 2023. Yuyuantan Park’s “Jing Cai – Beijing in Yutu” cultural exhibition will show the historical and cultural charm of Beijing to citizens and tourists. The theme exhibition “Extreme Realm – Entering the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau” exhibited by the China Garden Museum in the theme exhibition hall No. 3 shows the important mission and significance behind the scientific investigation of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Multi-platform online game park

Temple of Heaven Park, Zhongshan Park, Fragrant Hills Park and China Garden Museum will present “Online Welcome” theme activities for netizens through the self-media platform. The Temple of Heaven Park will introduce you to the culture of the Circular Mound on Weibo; Zhongshan Park will explain the history of plum blossom cultivation; the China Garden Museum will launch an online science tour in combination with the exhibitions in the museum; ”The 5G slow live broadcast event invites tourists to enjoy the first ray of sunshine in the new year on the cloud.

On New Year’s Day, Xiangshan Park will also distribute color pages with the word “Fu” written by Emperor Qianlong to visitors at the East Gate, North Gate, and Chongyang Pavilion to send New Year blessings. The China Garden Museum launched the New Year’s Day theme event of “Fuzhiqi New Year’s Garden Interesting”. Through interactive experience, visitors will be brought into the garden and experience the unique natural and cultural landscape in the real garden and exhibition.

Warm reminder from the Municipal Park Management Center: Tourists and friends are requested to make an appointment in advance, and visit in a safe and orderly manner according to the appointment time. The five ice and snow parks in the Summer Palace, Beihai, Taoranting, Zizhuyuan, and Yuyuantan can make online reservations 2 to 7 days in advance, saving the time of queuing on site.Photographed by our reporter Cheng Gong

