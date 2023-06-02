Home » Playing on Mac: “No Man’s Sky” available now – post-apocalyptic action-adventure “Stray” in the works | news
Playing on Mac: "No Man's Sky" available now – post-apocalyptic action-adventure "Stray" in the works

Playing on Mac: "No Man's Sky" available now – post-apocalyptic action-adventure "Stray" in the works
When unveiling macOS Ventura at WWDC 2022, Apple announced that there would soon be some AAA titles for the Mac. The games that were to be ported included “Resident Evil Village”, which had already been released before Momaten, as well as “No Man’s Sky”. However, the action-adventure expected by many gamers was a long time coming (see ). On the occasion of the presentation of the MacBook Pro M2 in March of this year, Apple repeated the announcement and emphasized that “No Man’s Sky” looks “beautiful” thanks to the support of MetalFX upscaling on the Mac.

No Man’s Sky for Mac available on Steam
Gaming fans have recently been able to see for themselves whether this statement is true. “No Man’s Sky” for Mac is finished and is now up Steam available. Surprisingly, the game – contrary to what was previously expected – is not only available for computers with Apple Silicon. The development studio Hello Games calls a Mac with an intel i5, 8 gigabytes of RAM and a Radeon Pro 5709X with 4 gigabytes as the minimum requirement. macOS Monterey 12.3 is also required. The Mac version of “No Man’s Sky” supports crossplay with other platforms, such as Windows, PlayStation and Xbox.


VR support is not included in the Mac edition, but the Hello Games boss recently announced another surprise. Expect a version for Apple’s mixed reality headset soon, which the company will most likely launch at this year’s WWDC. “No Man’s Sky” costs 58.99 euros on Steam, and those who have already purchased the Windows edition will receive the Mac version for free.

“Stray” for Macs with Apple Silicon is in the works
With “Stray” (see ) another well-known game is coming to the Mac soon. The action-adventure game has been available for Windows and PlayStation for almost a year and is currently being ported to Apple Silicon by the French developer BlueTwelve. In the game, a cat roams through a post-apocalyptic world populated by robots. In order to get out of this hostile environment and return to her family, she has to solve numerous mysteries and mysteries. A friendly drone is at her side. Release date and price of the Mac version of “Stray” are not yet known. Safe is the news website Polygon according to, however, that there will be no edition for Intel Macs.

