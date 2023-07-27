Home » PlayStation Plus: Dreams will also be available with Extras and Premium, as well as Essential
PlayStation Plus: Dreams will also be available with Extras and Premium, as well as Essential

PlayStation Plus: Dreams will also be available with Extras and Premium, as well as Essential

Via the PlayStation Blog, Media Molecule announced that Dreams will arrive in the catalog of PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium dal August 15, 2023 together with Tren, an arcade puzzle made with the game editor by the developers.

We remind you that Dreams is also part of the new monthly PlayStation Plus Essential games that will be available to subscribers from August 1, 2023. In short, it doesn’t matter which tier you are subscribed to, you will have the opportunity to play the Media Molecule title at no additional cost.

Tren, an arcade puzzle within Dreams based on toy trains

As mentioned at the beginning, also from 1 August Dreams players will be able to try their hand at Train. Described as the largest original creation since the game’s launch in 2020, it’s a toy train puzzle game where players will have to solve a series of puzzles to get them from one end of the paths they’ll make to the other increasingly elaborate and imaginative.

A new Tren-themed kit with over 550 elements will also be included via a free update, which players can use to create new courses or modify those created by Media Molecule. If you want to get an idea take a look at the trailer in the player above.

