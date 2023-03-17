PlayStation Store starts the Offer del Weekendor the weekend promotion that returns today with new ones discounts on various games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, GTA 5, Skyrim, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more.

We therefore find games from Activision, Take Two, Bethesda and others in this section which joins the new offers that started last Wednesday with the Essential Selections. So let’s see what it is aboutOfficial PlayStation Store listing.

Below, we limit ourselves to making a selection of the most prominent titles:

The discounts are valid for this weekend until March 21, 2023.