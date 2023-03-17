Home News PlayStation Store, Weekend Deals: Discounts on Call of Duty, GTA 5, Skyrim and more
News

PlayStation Store, Weekend Deals: Discounts on Call of Duty, GTA 5, Skyrim and more

by admin
PlayStation Store, Weekend Deals: Discounts on Call of Duty, GTA 5, Skyrim and more

PlayStation Store starts the Offer del Weekendor the weekend promotion that returns today with new ones discounts on various games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, GTA 5, Skyrim, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more.

We therefore find games from Activision, Take Two, Bethesda and others in this section which joins the new offers that started last Wednesday with the Essential Selections. So let’s see what it is aboutOfficial PlayStation Store listing.

Below, we limit ourselves to making a selection of the most prominent titles:

The discounts are valid for this weekend until March 21, 2023.

See also  Earthquake in Friuli also felt in Vittorio Veneto and in the Alta Marca

You may also like

Hanna Salivanchuk told how she trained in the...

They closed an ICBF home for alleged sexual...

Champions: Inter draws Benfica, Milan-Naples in the quarter-finals...

Car rolled into stockade in Tunceli: 3 injured...

Activated contingency plan for attack on the Caño...

Italy, OECD improves to 0.6% estimate on 2023...

He attacked the woman who was feeding the...

The reason why Rodallega did not play with...

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang Speaks with Ukrainian...

Fendi will be a special guest at Pitti...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy