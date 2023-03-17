8
PlayStation Store starts the Offer del Weekendor the weekend promotion that returns today with new ones discounts on various games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, GTA 5, Skyrim, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more.
We therefore find games from Activision, Take Two, Bethesda and others in this section which joins the new offers that started last Wednesday with the Essential Selections. So let’s see what it is aboutOfficial PlayStation Store listing.
Below, we limit ourselves to making a selection of the most prominent titles:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Safe Edition – 82,49 euro
- Grand Theft Auto V – 19,79 euro
- Fallout 76 – 9,99 euro
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – 9,99 euro
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition – 29,99 euro
- OlliOlli World Rad Edition – 29,24 euro
- The Quarry Edition Deluxe PS4 e PS5 – 42,49 euro
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Edizione Next Level – 37,49 euro
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition PS4 e PS5 – 29,99 euro
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition – 9,89 euro
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6: Platinum Edition – 14,99 euro
- Mafia III Definitive Edition – 9,89 euro
- The Outer Worlds: Council Approved Bundle – 39,99 euro
- Prey – 7,49 euro
- Ghostwire Tokyo: Deluxe Upgrade – 9,99 euro
The discounts are valid for this weekend until March 21, 2023.