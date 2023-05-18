“Please set up a court in Hwaseong” to the court administration :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

‘Necessity to attract Hwaseong City Court’ survey, 94.2% answered ‘necessity’

[화성=뉴시스] Park Hyung-il, head of the Autonomous Administration Bureau of Hwaseong City (left in the photo), delivers a letter of recommendation to Go Won-hyeok, director of planning and operation at the Court Administration Office. (Photo = Provided by Hwaseong City)

[화성=뉴시스] Reporter Jeong Sung-hwan = Hwaseong City, Gyeonggi Province announced on the 18th that it had delivered a proposal for the establishment of the Hwaseong City Court to the Court Administration Office.

In the letter of recommendation signed by Hwaseong Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun and Hwaseong City Mayor Kim Gyeong-hee, ▲ the only area among local governments with a population of 600,000 or more where no city and county courts have been established ▲ Overloaded case scale of competent courts and poor access to the judiciary ▲ Housing site development and large-scale national projects The need for the establishment of a court includes the increase in registration civil complaints.

Although Hwaseong City has grown into the fourth largest city in the province with a current population of 980,000, there is no municipal court, so citizens are experiencing inconvenience of having to use courts in surrounding areas such as Suwon and Osan.

From the 2nd to the 8th, the city conducted a survey on the ‘necessity of attracting the Hwaseong City Court’ through the ‘Hwaseong Citizens’ Policy Square’.

As for the reasons for needing a court, ▲ 63.9% of poor access to the law ▲ 32.4% of city status due to entering 1 million large cities ▲ 29.8% of delays in processing due to an overload of the number of cases in the competent court ▲ Frequent lawsuits related to various licenses and permits 19.3%.

When the city court is established, it is expected that citizens’ inconvenience will be greatly improved as it can handle cases such as ▲ small claims court ▲ reconciliation, demand and mediation ▲ summary trial ▲ divorce by agreement ▲ deposit case ▲ provisional foreclosure (less than 30 million won in insured claims). .

Mayor Jeong Myeong-geun said, “As the city court is essential to improve the judicial service of Hwaseong City, we will work closely with local lawmakers to ensure that related laws are passed.”

